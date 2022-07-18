ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Vote for the 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run Design

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“People’s Choice” Voting Open Now; Winner Moves Forward to Top 5 final round. The Cooper River Bridge Run (CRBR) has opened voting for the “People’s Choice” segment of the CRBR Design Contest. Visitors can only vote once, and voting will close on Wednesday,...

WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting ‘large’ grocery distribution Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene distribution event will happen this Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will give out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, July 23, starting at noon. At the event, students can also register to receive school supplies during CRC’s Massive Back to School Extravaganza. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Hotel, restaurant and event space proposed along DI’s Beresford Creek

As Charleston continues to boom as an attractive destination for tourists and business, the expansion for hospitality in the Lowcountry becomes a high priority. Daniel Island may serve as a place of refuge by way of a newly proposed hotel, restaurant, event space and guest cottages. In June, Daniel Island’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 lifelong friends’ Mount Pleasant restaurant inspired by annual trips to Greece

MOUNT PLEASANT — There wasn’t an open indoor table in sight on June 29 at Philosophia, a 3-month-old Greek restaurant located in a strip center anchored by Whole Foods. As a cast-iron skillet of pan-fried kefalograviera cheese, flambéed with brandy and lemon, whizzed by, the chatter between servers and diners felt warm and intimate, as if the restaurant had been there for years.
CHARLESTON, SC
Local brewery, bakery and media partners band together to rescue

The third annual Rescue Brew Beer Spokesdog and Spokescat star search is underway. Winners will appear on the labels of the “2022 Rescue Brew Beer” from Palmetto Brewing Company. Pet owners are being asked to submit a photo of their favorite dogs and cats at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/RescueBrew and describing...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

My Charleston Weekend: Flea markets, craft beer and family fun

This weekend is full of fun events for kids and adults. Take your family to Middleton Place for the Kids Day Market, drink tequila at SOL or find treasure at a pop-up flea market at Firefly Distillery. Salsa Night. Dance the night away with Gino Castillo and the Cuban Cowboys...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
DI resident, wildlife group rescue injured fawn

Is it ever a good idea to fawn over a deer? Yes – especially if it’s in need of help. Just ask Daniel Island resident Jim Wasson, who made an unexpected discovery while stepping out to get his morning newspaper on July 11. On his front porch, quietly sitting beneath his bench swing, was a small fawn – white spots and all.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

It’s more than just lettuce at these five Charleston establishments

The summer heat in Charleston can be brutal, but at least it brings delicious seasonal produce with it. Enjoying sweet melons, peaches, corn, juicy tomatoes and more in peak season is worth leaving the comfort of the air conditioning and venturing out into the world. Summer salads allow these staples of the season to shine, and these five Charleston restaurants are making summer produce the star of the plate.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2503 Two Oaks Drive, Charleston, SC 29414

This beautiful waterfront home on a tidal creek with dock offers the most breathtaking views of the Stono River. Nestled among moss draped shadowing Oaks and Lowcountry Palms Tree's on approximately half acre there's an abundance of space to enjoy gatherings with family and friends. The high vaulted ceiling and numerous windows invite an abundance of natural light. Elegantly designed with an open floor plan that includes a spacious great room with high vaulted ceiling. Spacious Kitchen features a gas range built in microwave and has access to a back deck with views of the Tidal Creek. The master suite has its own private deck with views of the waterfront a nice walk-in closet a walk in tile shower tile floors dual vanity sinks. For that person in your family that enjoys fishing there is space in the 3+ car garage for the boat. Neighborhood membership is voluntary. Cost was 125.00. Amenities include a boat landing and community dock. Enjoy the walking trail around the neighborhood pond.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Latest Update on the Folly Beach Fishing Pier

Great progress continues on the new Folly Beach Fishing Pier as crews put the finishing touches on the diamond pierhead and gazebo while continuing to construct the substructure moving toward land. The gazebo roof is complete, fishing benches installed, and plumbing/electrical installation has begun on the diamond pierhead. The first...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Roads opening back up in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is reporting several roads are opening back Wednesday night after flooding downtown. Earlier in the day, parts of several roads including Fishburne Street, Broad Street, East Bay Street, King Street and Rutledge Avenue were closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Knight’s Companies Welcomes New Employees to Support Company’ Continued Growth in Concrete Industry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. -- Jodi McCall is welcomed as Knight’s Companies’ human resources director. McCall was previously employed as human resources manager at Home Telecom. She will work with executive management at Knight’s to lead the implementation of programs to enhance the employee experience. McCall has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston. She also earned a Certified Professional designation from the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM-CP).
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston moving forward with new Johns Island fire station

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will consider preconstruction plans and designs for a multi-million dollar fire station on Johns Island Tuesday night. Fire Station number 23 is planned for a site on Maybank Highway at Wildts Battery Boulevard. Plans call for the new station to have two units: an engine company and a ladder company.
CHARLESTON, SC

