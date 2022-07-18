ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Prosecutor on Cruz: "Cold, calculated, manipulative and deadly"

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060cTZ_0gjoSzAh00

Prosecutor lays out case why Parkland school shooter deserves death penalty 03:49

FORT LAUDERDALE – During Monday's opening statements, lead prosecutor Mike Satz spoke of Nikolas Cruz's brutality as he stalked a three-story classroom building, firing his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle down hallways and into classrooms.

Click here for live and for continuing coverage.

The prosecutor seeking the death penalty for the gunman who massacred 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School detailed for jurors Monday how Cruz coldly mowed down his victims, returning to some as they lay wounded to finish them off with a second volley.

Some parents wept as Satz described in his opening statement how Cruz killed their children at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Others sat stoically, their arms crossed over their chests. One woman who lost her daughter fled the courtroom, sobbing and holding tissue to her face.

Satz's comments came at the start of the trial to determine whether Cruz is executed or serves life in prison without parole.

The prosecutor's presentation went over how Cruz shot each of the 14 students and three staff members who died and some of the 17 who were wounded. Some were shot sitting at their desks, some as they fled and some as they lay bleeding on the floor while Cruz methodically stalked through a three-story building for almost seven minutes with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to murder and attempted murder and is only contesting his sentence. The trial, which is expected to last four months, was supposed to begin in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and legal fights.

Satz called the murders cold, calculated, cruel and heinous, quoting the video Cruz, then 19, made three days before the shooting.

"This is what the defendant said: 'Hello, my name is Nik. I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018. My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15 and some tracer rounds. It's going to be a big event, and when you see me on the news, you'll know who I am. You're all going to die. Ah yeah, I can't wait,'" Satz said.

Among the first witnesses was Danielle Gilbert, a former junior at MSD who was in psychology class when the shooting began. The teacher told students to get behind her desk.

"We were sitting like sitting ducks. We had no way to protect ourselves," said Gilbert, who is now a student at the University of Central Florida. Four people were shot in that room,she said, including one who died.

Gilbert recorded cell phone video of the carnage which was played for the jury   Spectators can only hear sensitive evidence but the sounds of the gunfire and students screams caused some family members to weep.  One rushed out of the courtroom.

At another point of hearing recorded loud gun blasts a family member blurted out, "turn it off."   That caused a break in proceedings   The defense called for a mistrial which the judge denied

During the graphic sound of repeated gunfire the shooter buried his head in his hands

The seven-man, five-woman jury is backed up by 10 alternates. It is the nation's deadliest mass shooting to go before a jury.

Nine other gunmen who killed at least 17 people died during or immediately after their shootings, either by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect in the 2019 slaying of 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, is awaiting trial.

It wasn't clear if anyone was in the courtroom to support Cruz, who sat at the defense table between his attorneys. He mostly looked down at a pad of paper with a pencil in his hand, but he did not appear to write. He would sometimes look up to stare at Satz or the jury, peer at the audience or whisper to his lawyers.

After Satz spoke, Cruz's lawyers announced that they would not give their opening statement until it is time to present their case weeks from now. That is a rare and risky strategy because it gives Satz the only say before jurors examine grisly evidence and hear testimony from survivors and the victims' parents and spouses.

When lead defender Melisa McNeill gives her statement, she will likely emphasize that Cruz is a young adult with lifelong emotional and psychological problems who allegedly suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome and abuse.

It's the first death penalty trial for Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. When jurors eventually get the case in the fall, they will vote 17 times, once for each of the victims, on whether to recommend capital punishment.

Every vote must be unanimous. A non-unanimous vote for any one of the victims means Cruz's sentence for that person would be life in prison. The jurors are told that to vote for the death penalty, the aggravating circumstances presented by the prosecution for the victim in question must, in their judgment, outweigh mitigating factors presented by the defense.

Regardless of the evidence, any juror can vote for life in prison out of mercy. During jury selection, the panelists said under oath that they are capable of voting for either sentence.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Responding officers testify in sentencing trial of Parkland shooter

MIAMI - The sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz continued Friday, as the state started out by calling up the responding officers. Click here for continuing coverageThe first witness they called to the stand was Captain Nicholas Mazzei with the City of Coral Springs PD. He told jurors he observed a body lying on the ground outside the west doors as he approached the building. That body was coach Aaron Feis, one of the 17 shooting victims. The 46th witness to follow Captain Mazzei was Sgt. Richard Vandereems with the Broward County Sherriff's Office. Vandereems approached the east side of...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Day 4: Prosecution shows Nikolas Cruz' movements after MSD shooting

MIAMI - After three days of wrenching testimony from survivors of the MSD mass shooting, the jury hearing the case got a bit of a break Thursday with only half a day of proceedings. But in the morning, they saw how the shooter acted and where he went directly after the massacre.Like many of his classmates at Stoneman Douglas who survived the mass shooting four years ago, Benjamin Wikander has moved ahead with his life, just graduating from the University of Michigan. But he lives with the scars of being shot in the arm with an assault rifle."My radial nerve...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease bonds out of jail

SUNRISE – A Sunrise police sergeant caught on camera attacking another officer during an arrest has bonded out of jail.Sgt. Christopher Pullease was taken into custody on several charges, including battery on an officer and tampering with evidence.His arrest comes after new evidence was found during "a joint criminal investigation that was conducted by the Sunrise Police Department and the Broward State Attorney's Office," the agency said.The 21-year veteran of the department had been placed on desk duty five days after the Nov. 19 incident. The department said he will remain "on administrative leave throughout the course of the investigation."The suspect had been handcuffed and placed into a cruiser when Pullease pointed pepper spray at him. The unidentified female officer ran to Pullease and pulled him by the belt away from the suspect, the video showed.Pullease turned and put his left hand on her throat before pushing her back toward another police cruiser.
SUNRISE, FL
everythinglubbock.com

FBI: Teen girl rescued from kidnapper at Texas bus station

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Authorities said FBI agents rescued a 15-year-old-girl from her suspected kidnapper in El Paso. Alex Roman Nguyen, 28, was arrested and accused of kidnapping the teen. The FBI El Paso division received a tip from the Cincinnati Field Office regarding Nguyen’s possible route to California.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Florida woman charged, arrested for attempted arson on her boyfriend

MIAMI - A Florida woman was arrested Thursday for lighting bed sheets on fire while her boyfriend was sleeping.The 24-year-old victim suffered burns to his foot, but no fatal injuries. The woman, 42-year-old Melody Sunshine McCarter was charged with attempted arson resulting in injury to another and battery.Officials were called to the 1300 block of Ocean Breeze Avenue in Marathon around 10 p.m. Thursday regarding a domestic issue.The victim and McCarter were outside the residence when the Sheriff's Office arrived. McCarter appeared to be intoxicated.The victim said he and McCarter had an argument. The victim later then went to bed and awoke to find the sheets on fire and McCarter stating she was calling law enforcement.McCarter admitted to setting the sheets on fire, and was later taken to jail.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Ex-BSO deputy's training officer defends rough arrest of Delucca Rolle

TAMARAC – A former BSO deputy, accused of using excessive force while trying to take down a teen back in 2019, was back in court Friday. Someone who defended his arrest tactics took the stand."Everything in me as a cop, my sixth sense, if you want to call it, was going off that day," explained BSO Sgt. Greg LaCerra.  He was painting a picture of April 18, 2019, at a Tamarac Plaza that he said was seeing growing violence by kids fighting after school, and added it was a danger to deputies. "We were immediately surrounded.  The crowd just came right...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Former BSO deputy standing trial for Delucca Rolle's rough arrest

TAMARAC – Former BSO Deputy Chris Krickovich is seen on camera slamming 15-year-old Delucca Rolle's head into the ground twice before punching him in the head. This happened in Tamarac in April of 2019. Krickovich is on trial for battery.  An expert witness testified it was excessive force."Was the force utilized by Deputy Krickovich during the punch, in your expert opinion, was that excessive?" asked Prosecutor Chris Killoran.  "Yes," asked expert witness Jeffrey Noble. "Why is that?" Killoran asked. "Again, he's in this position of giving up. It's a punch to the head where its likely there would be more...
TAMARAC, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#School Shootings#Jury Selection#Violent Crime
CBS Miami

Jurors see graphic video of Parkland school shooting as sentencing trial continues

FORT LAUDERDALE - Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz viewed graphic video Tuesday of him killing 17 people as he stalked through Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. Click here for continuing coverage of the sentencing trial.The video, compiled from 13 security cameras inside the building, was not shown to the gallery, where parents of many of the victims sat. Prosecutors say it shows Cruz shooting many of his victims at point-blank range, going back to some as they lay wounded on the floor to kill them with a second volley of shots."He...
PARKLAND, FL
KTSM

1 year later, new footage released in Eastlake DPS-involved shooting

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Nearly a year later, and on his birthday, Jesse Carranza’s family and their lawyers are still asking for information from DPS and the district attorney’s office about the day he was killed. “I just want them to know that I loved Jesse and Jesse was loved by a lot of […]
CBS Miami

Grieving parents and attorneys raising questions about death of 9-month-old child at Homestead daycare

HOMESTEAD – For the first time we are hearing from the mother of a 9-month-old boy who died after being discovered unresponsive on Monday at a daycare facility in Homestead.The child's mother and father and their two attorneys are raising questions about the death of Tayvon Tomlin. Miami-Dade police are heading the investigation and they say the child was found unresponsive in his crib at the Lincoln-Marti Daycare. He was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center but did not survive. The attorneys say they have received conflicting reports about what happened. CBS4 has chosen not to get into them because they...
HOMESTEAD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
elpasoheraldpost.com

CBP – Three stash houses disrupted in one day

El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol (CBP) Agents disrupted three human smuggling stash houses last Friday, encountering 103 migrants. On Friday, July 14 at 9:50 a.m., El Paso Sector Integrated Targeting Team, Special Operations Detachment, El Paso Sector Anti-Smuggling Unit, Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations led an operation that rescued 59 migrants. This law enforcement agency alliance received information from previous.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Update: EPPD looking for dark sedan involved in Tuesday’s hit-and-run

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are searching for a dark-colored sedan involved in Tuesday’s hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries. The preliminary investigation showed a dark-colored sedan traveling southbound on the 3400 block of Mclean, near Edgemere, when the vehicle driven by an unknown subject hit 64-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

3 Illegal Migrant Stash Houses Busted in 1 Day in the 'Safest City in America'

EL PASO – El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents disrupted three human smuggling stash houses in El Paso last Friday, encountering 103 illegal migrants. Some Pundits still refer to El Paso as the 'Safest City in America.' On Friday, July 14 at 9:50 a.m., El Paso Sector Integrated Targeting Team, Special Operations Detachment, El Paso Sector Anti-Smuggling Unit, Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations led an operation that rescued 59 illegal migrants. This law enforcement agency alliance received information from…
EL PASO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Terror Suspects At The Border

The latest border report reveals that federal agents caught six people flagged on the terror watch list in June. Former Border Patrol Chief Victor Manjarrez says that is likely the tip of the iceberg. He teaches at the University of Texas in El Paso and says that the so-called get-a-ways pose a sizeable national security threat. The six illegal immigrants flagged in June bring the total to 56 for the current fiscal year. That’s nearly double the 30 they caught combined in the previous four years.
CBS Miami

2 in custody following fatal shooting in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES – Two suspects have been captured after a man was gunned down at a Coral Gables building on Friday morning in a crime that is rare for that area.Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak is thanking Miami residents who called in tips about the suspects, helping police capture them in Coconut Grove.Police say it happened at the building at Merrill Way and Aragon Avenue. Miami-Dade PD told CBS4 that the victim lost his life in a botched robbery.Rafael Grana told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that he was working in the building when he heard a gunshot."I was doing an...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

Member of family accused of brutally beating gay man says his loved ones are innocent

POMPANO BEACH – One of the members of a family accused of brutally beating a gay man says his loved ones are innocent of the horrific crimes.Vladyslav or "Vlad" Makarenko says they are not violent people and claims he has no idea how his family got implicated in this.His father, mother and brother are facing hate crime charges, as well attempted murder, battery, and kidnapping charges.  Investigators say they beat a gay man in his Pompano Beach apartment last August to the point he became permanently blind."I really want police to find out who exactly did it, but I believe my...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
71K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy