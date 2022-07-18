ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans reveal dates for 2022 training camp practices open to fans

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwfOT_0gjoNJ9E00

On Monday, the Tennessee Titans announced they will have two training camp practices at Saint Thomas Sports Park open to the public in 2022.

Three days after the Titans hold their first practice of training camp on July 27, the team will let fans in for a session on Saturday July 30, and then once again on Friday, Aug. 5. Both practices will span two hours, from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. CT.

Shuttles will take fans from the parking lot to Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park and cycle between the two locations throughout the event. Shuttles will begin at 9:00AM.

All Training Camp practices require a free, mobile ticket for entry, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans may reserve up to four (4) tickets per order. Tickets must be reserved in advance and will not be available on site.

Fans will have both indoor and outdoor viewing opportunities at training camp and are encouraged to plan ahead for limited seating. Light food and beverage will be provided.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practices. A prohibited items list can be found here: [link]. Should practice be affected by inclement weather or other unforeseen conflict, public access will not be rescheduled. Please note that autographs are not guaranteed and are based on player availability.

Tennessee last held a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park that was open to fans in 2019, but due to construction at the facility and the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn’t been possible the last two years.

The Titans have instead opted for an open practice at Nissan Stadium. It remains to be seen if Tennessee will do that again in 2022, though.

We’re still waiting on the release of Tennessee’s full training camp schedule, which will reveal the practices that are open to the media. That should be coming this week.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Teddy Bridgewater's comments have caught the eye of LeBron James

Earlier in the week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took to social media to speak on a growing issue that he’s seeing with athletes in today’s sports. Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s a gangsta. You went to school, attended those classes and some even go their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that’s on that but the remaining 98.5% are only “football tough.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Nissan Stadium#Inclement Weather#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will Big Ten take advantage of the Big 12 calling off a merger with Pac-12?

The conference realignment watch continues as the conference media days continue to play out across the country. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at SEC media days the conference is not feeling any urgency to react after watching the Big Ten make its latest move, nor is there any urgency to speed up the timeline to welcome Oklahoma and Texas. Although the Sooners and Longhorns continue to say they are not expecting to leave the Big 12 earlier than originally announced, the Big 12 landscape could be preparing to change even more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pitt Head Coach takes shot at Nebraska’s Offensive Coordinator

It turns out not everyone is a fan of new Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. On the most recent episode of “Bazzy’s Black & Gold Banter,” Pitt Panthers Head Coach Pat Narduzzi made several comments criticizing his ex-offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple. Narduzzi believed that Whipple was too stubborn to run the football and only wanted to throw, regardless of the situation. “Our old offensive coordinator had no desire to run the ball. Everybody knew it. He was stubborn. Wake Forest was 118th in run defense and we threw the ball every down. When we ran it, we ran it for 10...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy