ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

By Bryce Moore, Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKsLh_0gjoLi5h00

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii ( KHON ) — It was a wedding that Dillon and Riley Murphy will remember forever.

The Hawaii Island couple said they were initially concerned that Tropical Storm Darby would rain on their big day at Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona over the weekend. Darby fizzled out , but then the waves came crashing.

“And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up,” Dillon said. “And luckily there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it.”

Darby weakens, but weather impacts still expected

The Murphys told KHON that everyone at the reception was also safe as well. Riley said seeing unity in the face of hardship taught her a life lesson after the water rushed in.

“And just the analogy of, you know, life and storms hit. And it’s just, it’s so important to come together and to have all of our family and our loved ones there and it just made it very special,” Riley said.

After a little cleanup and drying off, it was not the wedding the Murphys had dreamed of – they said it was even better.

“But we did end up getting some good pictures with like waves splashing up and the ceremony was beautiful,” Dillon said.

Historic south swell may be bigger than initially forecasted

“We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing,” Riley said.

“The show still went on and it was, it was a really, really fun night,” Riley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Record heat affecting food, causing concern for fall yields

WACO (NewsNation) — Record-breaking heat is bearing down on America’s farmland. NewsNation went to scorching hot Texas to take a look at the heat’s impact on farms and produce. Currently in the middle of one of the hottest U.S. summers on record, the southwest region of the...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Wedding#The Waves#Tropical Storm Darby#Khon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KREX

12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
DENVER, CO
KREX

Could this be the first year Colorado marijuana sales don’t set a record?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado joins other marijuana-legal states in a post-COVID pattern of leveling sales. State marijuana revenue has shrunk, but only to pre-COVID levels, after swelling to record levels last year. The City of Denver’s 2021 annual report on the marijuana industry details a record year for Colorado’s marijuana industry. Statewide, consumers bought $2.2 billion worth of medical and recreational cannabis, the bulk of which was recreational.
DENVER, CO
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy