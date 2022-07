Bronx, N.Y. – (July 21, 2022) – The Fordham Soccer programs are happy to invite all men's and women's alumni to a free meet & greet kickoff event for the 2022 season. Come out & join head coaches Carlo Acquista and Magnus Nilerud and their staffs for happy hour from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bella Union, located at 411 Third Avenue in Manhattan, and talk about the upcoming 2022 season and the bright future of Fordham Soccer.

