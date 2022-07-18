ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Why hire a competent person when it comes to tree cutting?

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are reasons you must invest in professional tree care services to take care of the trees and gardening requirements. Professional tree care services help you with multiple quality and skilled facilities in and around your house; people are taking an interest in these agencies. Also, if you want a beautiful...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

Rhythm Energy Launches Partnership with The Women’s Fund to Promote Resiliency and Sustainability

HOUSTON (July 13, 2022) – Rhythm Energy has proudly joined forces with The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health. The collaboration between Rhythm Energy and The Women’s Fund is part of Rhythm’s “Paint The Town Purple” campaign, which establishes ties with local nonprofit organizations in an effort to promote good energy by giving back to the community at large.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Median home values The Woodlands area ZIP codes increased by up to 41% from June 2021 to June 2022

See how The Woodlands' real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 46 homes sold for $1 million or higher in June 2022 as of information available July 1. In comparison, 11 homes under $200,000 were sold in June in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in June were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 57 homes sold in that price range in 77386, the same as the previous month. A total of 173 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 33 homes sold, a trend consistent with previous months. The greatest increase in median home price from June 2021 to June 2022 was in the 77389 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 41.58% from $392,000 to $555,000.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
thekatynews.com

Nationally Celebrated Skinspirit Expands Texas Footprint With New Katy Clinic

Katy, Texas (July 13, 2022) – SkinSpirit, the number one provider of BOTOX® Cosmetic and dermal fillers in the U.S., is opening its second location in the Houston area on July 19th. A leading destination for medical aesthetic skin, face and body services, the Katy clinic marks the 24th location for SkinSpirit nationally and the fourth location in Texas following clinics in Austin, Dallas metroplex and Houston’s Rice Village respectively.
KATY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
City
Portland, TX
thekatynews.com

Stay Safe During the Summer Heat!

HCPH is encouraging residents to take precautions during the rising summer heat. Houston –Summers in our region tend to be filled with days of extreme heat and high humidity which can be very harmful to one’s health. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) wants to encourage the community to take precautions and stay safe from the mounting summer heat.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

US Chambers of Commerce calling organized retail crime a nationwide emergency

HOUSTON - The U.S. Chambers of Commerce have addressed what they are calling a nationwide emergency. They are seeing a rise in organized retail theft, and they’ve now written to Congress to take action. Local businesses tell FOX 26, shoplifters are hurting the bottom line. "We’ve had several incidents...
The Associated Press

Wan Bridge Secures Site for Newest Build-to-Rent Community in Greater Houston

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Wan Bridge, a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to-rent (BTR) communities, announced today that its next community will be the Enclave at Mason Creek, conveniently located among Katy’s corporate office parks. This new, gated community, at the intersection of Merchants Way, N Mason Road and Interstate 10, will feature 192 townhomes designed for luxury and elegance. Construction was started this month to deliver new homes in early 2023. BMO Harris Bank is providing financing for this project. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005520/en/ Front elevation rendering of the Enclave at Mason Creek, Wan Bridge’s latest build-to-rent community in Katy, TX. (Graphic: Business Wire)
KATY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

538 Homes Planned for New Community

CROSBY, Texas – (Realty News Report) — Windy Hill Development of Houston is developing a 138-acre community called Indian Springs that will bring 538 new homes to Crosby on the northeast side of Houston,. Trez Capital financed $15.3 million to Windy Hill Development for the completion of 300...
CROSBY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competent Person#Tree Pruning#Crooked Trees#Tree Care
fox26houston.com

Spirit Airlines bringing hundreds of new jobs to Houston

HOUSTON - Spirit Airlines is bringing hundreds of jobs to Houston. On Tuesday, the company announced a new crew base at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The airline expects to base 150 pilots and about 300 flight attendants here starting this fall. An additional 50 jobs were also recently announced with the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Getting the buzz about Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON – Buffalo Bayou Partnership is highlighting the importance of bees with their Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou. You’ll be able to learn about the role bees play in a colony, how honey is made, the life span of a bee, and so much more! While this free event is family-friendly and happening Saturday, July 23 at 9 am on Buffalo Bend Nature Park and has plenty of safe activities for families to enjoy; reporter Joe Sam wanted to get extremely up, close, and personal with these pollinators to gain a better connection with these creatures through what’s called a bee beard.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
thekatynews.com

How can your university still help after the completion of your degree?

Education plays a key role in all our lives. While this is true for being able to navigate the world we exist in on a daily basis and enjoy life to the fullest, it is also true for our careers. As a result, getting a high-quality education is a must and this applies just as much to higher-level learning as it does to anything else.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Too Hot to Stock Fish

No channel catfish stocking for August. Anglers that frequent Mary Jo Peckham Park Lake, do not become alarmed. This happens every year. In August the water temps for the lake are usually too high to expect the new fingerlings to survive. Mary Jo Peckham Park Lake is part of “Neighborhood...
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: 1940 Air Terminal Museum

HOUSTON — Who remembers the golden age of air travel, complete with glamorous outfits and gourmet meals?. "It was quite an event for people to get to do that," says Maggie Brown. From 1940 to 1955, that event got off the ground at what is now the 1940 Air...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Local Poet Named Vice Chancellor of National Organization

Pecan Grove poet and former Pushcart Prize nominee, Terry Jude Miller, was recently named First Vice Chancellor of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies, a non-profit literary organization. Miller, who has been published in a wealth of poetry publications including the Southern Poetry Anthology, the Comstock Review, and the...
PECAN GROVE, TX
KHOU

Effects of drought starting to be seen in Houston's trees

HOUSTON — The effects of drought are starting to be seen in the trees around Houston. Although it's not yet as bad as the drought the Houston area experienced in 2011, it's not looking good. "Turgid" is the word used to describe the leaves of a healthy, well-hydrated tree;...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Precinct 4 August 2022 Events and Activities

Friday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Let your imagination run wild as actors set the scene for this classic Sophocles play. Antigone, the daughter of King Oedipus, stands up against an immoral law, risking her life in the process. As Antigone defies the law, proudly standing up for her beliefs, the audience questions whether morality is defined by laws or by personal convictions and virtues. For more information visit http://hcp4.net/events.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman shocked by $4,000 electricity bill

ALVIN, Texas – With our extreme heat air conditioners are working overtime to cool our homes and your bills are likely higher. We expect that in the summer but one Alvin woman called Amy when she got an electric bill for more than $4,000. Learn what our team discovered and what you need to know if this happens to you.
ALVIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy