Highland Park, Uvalde, Buffalo - after mass shootings, the questions are always, why is this tolerated in America? And what must be done to stop it? Stricter gun measures is one answer. Ten years ago, Colorado lawmakers tried to address the problem from a different angle. They directed state money into a plan to create an emergency mental health care system. Colorado Public Radio's Ben Markus reports on what happens next.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO