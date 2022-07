Northampton County Council will review Thursday a tax break proposed for a warehouse at the former Dixie Cup property in Wilson Borough. County Executive Lamont McClure has already said he would veto the tax-abatement ordinance if it passes, citing concern about traffic, pollution and giving a break to an industry that many residents oppose. At the same time, the warehouse and trucking industry employ about 10% of local workers, according to one study.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO