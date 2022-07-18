Colquitt Co. host padded camp, packers talk about commitments to UGA
By Keshawn Ward
WALB 10
3 days ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With just a month away from the season, Colquitt County hosted a two day padded camp. Some of the teams that came down were Coffee, Dougherty, and Cairo. All programs trying to find every opportunity to get better, especially against somebody else instead of their...
LEESBURG — The Worth County Rams football team worked out against Taylor County Thursday morning in a padded camp at Lee County High School under the supervision of new head coach Jeff Hammond. Afterward, Hammond said he was pleased with the work and the progress his team is making.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State University Athletics Hall of Famer and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Corey Simon has been hired by the Seminole Boosters, it was announced Thursday by Seminole Boosters Chairman and CEO Stephen Ponder. In this new role as Director of Athlete Alumni Engagement and Development, Simon will focus primarily on the relationship between Seminole Boosters and former FSU student-athletes.
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Blue Devil legend or hall of famer we should call now, and former Georgia Tech yellow jacket, Tadric Jackson hosted his first ever camp. It was a three day camp that started Friday where kids from all ages get the chance to improve their games in Jackson’s drills.
Valdosta native Colby Thomas, a Mercer baseball standout, was selected by the Oakland A’s in the 3rd round of the MLB draft, making him the 95th pick overall. “Thomas didn’t waste any time showing off his power and speed at Mercer. The Valdosta, Ga., native led Mercer with nine doubles, five home runs, 23 hits and 18 RBIs during his freshman season in 2020. As a junior, before undergoing surgery on the labrum in his right shoulder, Thomas was chasing the NCAA Division I home run lead. He ended the 2022 season with 17 home runs, 45 RBIs and 11 stolen bases on 11 attempts. Ranked as the No. 95 prospect heading into the Draft, Thomas is believed to have the quickness and instincts to play center field, though he hasn’t had that chance just yet.
Former Jefferson County High School Tiger star running back James Massey passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile crash on Friday, June 24, in Fayetteville, Ga. Massey was a member of the class of 1983 at Jefferson County High School where he was a star running back for the Tigers. He later went on to play tailback for the University of Florida Gators.
As the Bainbridge High School class of 2022 begins the next chapter of their lives, so does former Bearcat baseball player Cason Priest. On Wednesday Priest announced on Instagram that he is planning to attend East Georgia State College to further his education and baseball career. “Excited to announce that...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two technical colleges in southwest Georgia will get hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding, Congressman Sanford Bishop’s Office announced on Thursday. South Georgia Technical College will get $691,171 and Albany Technical College will get $1.14 million. The funding is from the Higher Education...
LANIER COUNTY, Ga.- Brandon Helms has been missing for nearly seven years. Some believe he may have committed suicide, but his body has never been found. His disappearance from a south Georgia home in December of 2015 has torn his family apart and left them searching for answers. Now investigators say they are reactivating the case in hopes of finding out what happened and potential evidence found at the scene could help them do just that.
LEESBURG — Lee County athletic director Hank Wright announced this week that all coaching positions at Lee County High School are now filled with the addition of Elizabeth Hatcher and Marley Myers. Hatcher, an English teacher who came to Lee County in 2020, will lead the boys and girls...
AMERICUS – Following their historic World Series Championship season, the Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with 151 stops across the Southeast, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. The World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist will host a tour stop at The. Rylander...
ALBANY — Scott Sumner, a native of the Albany’s “Plantation Belt,” has joined Jon Kohler & Associates, one of the nation’s top plantation brokerages, as a sales associate. Based in Lamont, Fla., Jon Kohler & Associates is the South’s leading authority on quail plantations, ranches,...
THOMAS COUNTY, Georgia (WCTV) - Law enforcement in two South Georgia counties are looking for a man who was last seen on Sunday. Search crews from the Grady County and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office were actively looking for 23-year-old Andrew Hires, who goes by Trent, Thursday morning. The Thomasville...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA is working to inspire a future generation of farmers. To help with that goal, they had a mobile ag classroom stop by. Kids got hands-on experience and exposure to one of Georgia’s top industries. Around 150 kids and people in the...
TIFTON—Making the magic happen is what moviemakers do. This week, the production crew from Workhorse Cinema spun the web of fiction and frivolity at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for a holiday-themed movie which is scheduled to be released in 2023. “Tifton has been good to us, and we’re using...
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - You’ve likely heard the term “dine and dash.” That’s when customers leave without paying. Martin Moreno-Valencia owns Mexican restaurants in Cairo, Valdosta and Perry, Fla. He said this kind of incident costs him from $500 to $1,000 a month. “We have people...
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton competed at the National Future Business Leaders Of America (FBLA) Leadership Conference in Chicago this summer. Six students of Eighth Street Middle School competed against more than 40 students from all over the world. Three of those students...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a new exhibit at a Dougherty County library that is showcasing Black authors. The exhibit at the Northwest Library is called “She Moves Me: Networks Among Black Women Writers.” It will be there until the end of August. The exhibit was originally...
VALDOSTA, Ga. — To help parents beat the rush of getting their children's back to school vaccinations, Lowndes County Health Department is set to host its annual "Back to School Bash". The annual event will take place July 25th through the 29th and August 1st through the 5th at...
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Prosecutors say a mother left her three children alone in the car for hours while she played poker at a Florida casino. Local 10 reports Icese Laporsha Simmons, 33, of Albany, Georgia, faces three counts of child neglect. A judge also ordered her to have no contact with her children.
EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - C3 Recharge is an initiative between parents and teachers so that all students are successful in the 2022-23 academic year. “Not just for your kids. If your kid stays in this community, what you put into it is what your grandkids and generations to come. You start the impact now,” Dr. Joey James, a school administrator said.
