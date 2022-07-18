ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colquitt County, GA

Colquitt Co. host padded camp, packers talk about commitments to UGA

By Keshawn Ward
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With just a month away from the season, Colquitt County hosted a two day padded camp. Some of the teams that came down were Coffee, Dougherty, and Cairo. All programs trying to find every opportunity to get better, especially against somebody else instead of their...

www.walb.com

Albany Herald

New head coach Jeff Hammond, Worth County football making progress

LEESBURG — The Worth County Rams football team worked out against Taylor County Thursday morning in a padded camp at Lee County High School under the supervision of new head coach Jeff Hammond. Afterward, Hammond said he was pleased with the work and the progress his team is making.
WORTH COUNTY, GA
NoleGameday

Seminole Boosters hire Florida State Legend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State University Athletics Hall of Famer and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Corey Simon has been hired by the Seminole Boosters, it was announced Thursday by Seminole Boosters Chairman and CEO Stephen Ponder. In this new role as Director of Athlete Alumni Engagement and Development, Simon will focus primarily on the relationship between Seminole Boosters and former FSU student-athletes.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Tift Co. hall of famer host camp to give kids exposure

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Blue Devil legend or hall of famer we should call now, and former Georgia Tech yellow jacket, Tadric Jackson hosted his first ever camp. It was a three day camp that started Friday where kids from all ages get the chance to improve their games in Jackson’s drills.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta native drafted by Oakland A’s

Valdosta native Colby Thomas, a Mercer baseball standout, was selected by the Oakland A’s in the 3rd round of the MLB draft, making him the 95th pick overall. “Thomas didn’t waste any time showing off his power and speed at Mercer. The Valdosta, Ga., native led Mercer with nine doubles, five home runs, 23 hits and 18 RBIs during his freshman season in 2020. As a junior, before undergoing surgery on the labrum in his right shoulder, Thomas was chasing the NCAA Division I home run lead. He ended the 2022 season with 17 home runs, 45 RBIs and 11 stolen bases on 11 attempts. Ranked as the No. 95 prospect heading into the Draft, Thomas is believed to have the quickness and instincts to play center field, though he hasn’t had that chance just yet.
VALDOSTA, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Former Tiger and Gator great passes away

Former Jefferson County High School Tiger star running back James Massey passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile crash on Friday, June 24, in Fayetteville, Ga. Massey was a member of the class of 1983 at Jefferson County High School where he was a star running back for the Tigers. He later went on to play tailback for the University of Florida Gators.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Post-Searchlight

Former Bearcat signs with East Georgia State College

As the Bainbridge High School class of 2022 begins the next chapter of their lives, so does former Bearcat baseball player Cason Priest. On Wednesday Priest announced on Instagram that he is planning to attend East Georgia State College to further his education and baseball career. “Excited to announce that...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Albany Tech, South Ga. Tech to get federal funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two technical colleges in southwest Georgia will get hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding, Congressman Sanford Bishop’s Office announced on Thursday. South Georgia Technical College will get $691,171 and Albany Technical College will get $1.14 million. The funding is from the Higher Education...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

UNSOLVED GEORGIA: Investigators re-examine case surrounding missing south Georgia father

LANIER COUNTY, Ga.- Brandon Helms has been missing for nearly seven years. Some believe he may have committed suicide, but his body has never been found. His disappearance from a south Georgia home in December of 2015 has torn his family apart and left them searching for answers. Now investigators say they are reactivating the case in hopes of finding out what happened and potential evidence found at the scene could help them do just that.
LANIER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Mobile ag classroom inspiring future farmers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA is working to inspire a future generation of farmers. To help with that goal, they had a mobile ag classroom stop by. Kids got hands-on experience and exposure to one of Georgia’s top industries. Around 150 kids and people in the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. restaurant owner seeing more ‘dine and dash’ incidents

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - You’ve likely heard the term “dine and dash.” That’s when customers leave without paying. Martin Moreno-Valencia owns Mexican restaurants in Cairo, Valdosta and Perry, Fla. He said this kind of incident costs him from $500 to $1,000 a month. “We have people...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

6 Tifton students compete in national competition, 3 place in top 10

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton competed at the National Future Business Leaders Of America (FBLA) Leadership Conference in Chicago this summer. Six students of Eighth Street Middle School competed against more than 40 students from all over the world. Three of those students...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. library showcasing Black women authors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a new exhibit at a Dougherty County library that is showcasing Black authors. The exhibit at the Northwest Library is called “She Moves Me: Networks Among Black Women Writers.” It will be there until the end of August. The exhibit was originally...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Calhoun Co. school system announces “C3 Recharge” Initiative

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - C3 Recharge is an initiative between parents and teachers so that all students are successful in the 2022-23 academic year. “Not just for your kids. If your kid stays in this community, what you put into it is what your grandkids and generations to come. You start the impact now,” Dr. Joey James, a school administrator said.
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA

