Colquitt Co. host padded camp, packers talk about commitments to UGA

Valdosta native Colby Thomas, a Mercer baseball standout, was selected by the Oakland A’s in the 3rd round of the MLB draft, making him the 95th pick overall. “Thomas didn’t waste any time showing off his power and speed at Mercer. The Valdosta, Ga., native led Mercer with nine doubles, five home runs, 23 hits and 18 RBIs during his freshman season in 2020. As a junior, before undergoing surgery on the labrum in his right shoulder, Thomas was chasing the NCAA Division I home run lead. He ended the 2022 season with 17 home runs, 45 RBIs and 11 stolen bases on 11 attempts. Ranked as the No. 95 prospect heading into the Draft, Thomas is believed to have the quickness and instincts to play center field, though he hasn’t had that chance just yet.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO