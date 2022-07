ROMNEY, WV. (WHSV) - The National Weather Service has completed a storm survey on this line of storms. A powerful line of storms on Tuesday, July 12th moved through the Potomac Highlands and into the northern Shenandoah Valley. Severe severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for this exceptionally powerful line of storms. In fact the severe thunderstorm was upgraded as the line of storms intensified and the warning was reissued with the ‘destructive’ tag and winds of 80mph plus 2.50″ hail was possible in addition to a tornado. This is a uniquely rare severe thunderstorm warning for our area.

