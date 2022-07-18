Puffins, ospreys, gulls, bald eagles and more

Coming home to the ranch from the Harbor, my old Jetta and I landed fourth in line at the Southport bridge. It was a delightfully wonderful evening as many are this time of year and our brief pause at the Golden Gate felt quite relaxing. I could see around and through the trees to the north that a dandy sunset was in process.
An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner. Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming. Ouellette said a young man pulled...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — In Southern Maine, perfect beach weather means crowded parking lots. “A lot of times, and especially on a really hot day like this, it can be near impossible to find parking," said Saco resident and local beachgoer Angela Dupuis. At Bayview Beach in Saco,...
It was a really interesting morning at Boothbay Shores. The light was beautiful and created a peaceful feeling. Each day is different along the shore. You could paint there 365 days a year and get a different painting each day!
Don’t let summer pass you by, get out and enjoy some food & fun!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, and promises to be bigger and better than ever with FREE admission, a new beer tent, fireworks, a two-day Steins & Vines tasting event, an expanded children's tent, and tons of new fun activities for the everyone.
It’s the season for the company of loved ones and friends and there is so much to do if you are so inclined. The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is the first place we take our guests on a quest to find all the trolls. Lunch at the Trevett Store to follow and if all the tables are full we take our purchases to Knickercane Island. Barrett’s Park in town and Hendricks Head, on Southport Island. Those beaches are a must visit. Barrett’s for wide open spaces and swimming in Linekin Bay and Hendricks Head for the lighthouse and swimming in the Atlantic Ocean. Depending on location either the Lobster Wharf or the Southport General Store for lunch.
Cobblestone streets, ocean views, fishing piers, lighthouses and world-class dining have long charmed visitors who flock to Portland, ME, looking to soak up the seaport vibes and get their fill of lobster rolls. But in recent years, young families and professionals wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of big city life have begun moving to this quintessential New England town, and it’s easy to see why. Portland maintains its small-town feel without sacrificing the culture and conveniences of metropolitan living, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
Join us on Saturday, July 30 at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site as we step back in time to the rough and tumble world of 17th century Maine. Discover why watercraft such as the Native American birch bark canoe and European shallop were so important to the Wabanaki, English, and French as they traded, negotiated, socialized, and fought with one another. Visitors will learn about Acadian pirates who attacked English fishing boats in the waters of Nova Scotia, Native American traders traveling in their birch bark canoes laden with furs to trade with the English and French, and English fishermen who sought the region’s wealth of codfish in their shallops.
WISCASSET, Maine — Police say reports of an attempted abduction in Wiscasset that took off on social media actually turned out to be a story of a good Samaritan. Police say they were called Tuesday night for reports of a van with New Hampshire license plates with two men trying to abduct a young girl. Police say it was all "a HUGE misunderstanding."
STANDISH, Maine — Police have confirmed that a 9-year-old girl died after severe weather in Standish caused a tree to fall on the car she was in Thursday afternoon. Captain Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sherriff's Office confirmed the incident to NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday evening, which took place near the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish.
You'd be surprised or maybe you wouldn't be with all the accidents in parking lots. We all know the trials and tribulations of the Auburn Walmart (which of course made the list). But that's cars hitting a pole. Lots of cars in parking lots hit people or other cars. According to Motor Biscuit, 20 percent of car accidents happen in parking lots and garages. That's about 50,000 car accidents per year, thousands of injuries, and hundreds of deaths. You might think, how the hell can you die in a parking lot accident because cars are going so slowly.
WARREN, Maine — Most Mainers will never have a reason to go to the Maine State Prison. From the outside, cement walls and barbed wire look foreboding, but inside — there's important work being done that's giving those serving time there a new purpose. National nonprofit America's VetDogs...
On May 15, Trails 'N Ales Restaurant in Gray closed its doors to move to a new location and after a little over two months of renovation, that new location is ready to open. You may remember Cole Farms which was on Lewiston Road in Gray for 68 years. It closed in early January of 2020 ending a long tradition in Gray that has been unmatched.
Wow, where does the time go? I’m sure there is some reasonable explanation why summer goes by so much faster than winter. Maybe when Einstein said time was relative, that’s what he was thinking about. Anyway, what amazing weather! The lawns are brown, the flowers are thirsty, but at this point, I don’t think many are complaining.
On Saturday, July 16, approximately 500 people came out to Boothbay Region Land Trust’s Oak Point Farm for its Field & Forest Family Fun Day, a day full of family activities and celebration, the highlight of which was the grand opening of the land trust’s new natural playground. The Field & Forest Family Fun Day was a free, community-wide event with a focus on bringing families and those with young children out to the preserve to enjoy a beautiful summer day and introduce them to the preserve’s newest feature. Activities included a bounce house, a variety of nature education stations, and food prepared by the Boothbay Region High School seniors in support of Project Graduation.
According to a report from Maine's WGME News 13, officers from the Portland Police Department have officially told homeless campers that have taken up residence in the city's Deering Oaks Park that it's time to leave. The report goes on to explain that over this past weekend the number of...
LifeFlight of Maine responded to a medical emergency around 8:43 a.m. in Boothbay Harbor. The helicopter landed at Boothbay Region High School’s Sherman Field where first responders awaited to help with transport. Details of the emergency are not available.
There are many bridges in New England and the state of Maine holds quite a few. According to American Road and Transportation Builders Association, there are 2,485 bridges in the state of Maine. I finally visited one bridge in Maine, and though it may not be the longest bridge, it...
Last November I decided to become an ordained Minister. Why? Glad you asked, because it took 5 minutes and it was free. Most importantly, I also love, love. I am very good at talking to people in front of people and spreading juicy love all over the place. So why...
River Arts presents the work of Scout Dunbar in a solo show, “On the Water’s Edge,” from July 21 through August 10. Dunbar will be in the gallery to greet visitors during an artist’s reception on July 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. Scout Dunbar is...
