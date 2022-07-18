ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otter Tail County, MN

Otter Tail County department head wins statewide honor

By Barbie Porter
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERHAM – Deb Sjostrom , director of human services for Otter Tail County, received a standing ovation during the County Board meeting on Tuesday, July 12. After being presented with the statewide 2022 Human Services Award, Sjostrom said she “was a little taken aback and surprised” to have received...

www.dl-online.com

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 03-PR-22-1246 Estate of SANDRA JEAN MINA, F/K/A SANDRA J. GRAN Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will dated December 9, 2015, has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed George Mina, whose address is 993 Lakewood Drive, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of Letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Gina Devilbiss Hendry Registrar Date: 7-14-2022 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Dated: 7-14-2022 Attorney for Applicant: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825 (July 20 & 27, 2022) 83080.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
