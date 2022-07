Lil Baby shares his whip with a gaggle of CGI bunnies in a new commercial for Axe body spray, with “All In” soundtracking the experience. In the latest commercial for the company’s antiperspirant deodorant sticks, the Quality Control rapper—whom the brand calls “an Axe ambassador”—stars as the right-hand man to a guy preparing for a day of fun in the summer sun. As other people swelter in the heat, Lil Baby and the man ride around with a pack of rabbits as his My Turn single plays. The 30-second ad ends when the man floats up to a rooftop party and catches the attention of an interested woman.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO