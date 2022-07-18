Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze confirm relationship with a kiss

Sealed with a kiss!

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze confirmed their relationship with some passionate PDA, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six exclusively.

The Bachelor Nation star, 29, and the model, 24, were snapped together for the first time Sunday while on a stroll through the streets of New York City.

At one point, Cameron, dressed casually in a fitted gray T-shirt and black jeans, and Lorenze, sporting a blue polka-dot dress and sneakers, leaned in for a snog.

Cameron and Lorenze’s romance has certainly accelerated since Page Six revealed earlier this month that they were “newly dating.”

“They’re spending time together whenever they can,” a source told us at the time. “It’s not a full-blown, serious relationship because they’re often in different cities, but they’re having fun with it.”

The couple packed on the PDA during their daytime date.

A second insider confirmed that the former “Bachelorette” contestant and the blonde beauty were “seeing each other and not just hooking up.”

Page Six previously reported that the new couple were seen together at the Surf Lodge in Montauk over Fourth of July weekend — after being caught making out in the “You Deserve Better” author’s native Florida in late June.

The Bachelor Nation star and the model couldn't keep their hands off each other. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

The Bachelor Nation star and the model couldn't keep their hands off each other. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

The Bachelor Nation star and the model couldn't keep their hands off each other. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

The Bachelor Nation star and the model couldn't keep their hands off each other. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

The Bachelor Nation star and the model couldn't keep their hands off each other. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Lorenze is Cameron’s first girlfriend since his breakup with model Camila Kendra in August 2021 after eight months of dating.

Cameron ascended to stardom in 2019 after becoming a fan favorite on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.” After finishing in second place, he entertained a highly publicized — albeit very brief — fling with model Gigi Hadid.

Page Six broke the news that Cameron and Lorenze were an item earlier this month. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Page Six broke the news that Cameron and Lorenze were an item earlier this month. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Page Six broke the news that Cameron and Lorenze were an item earlier this month. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Page Six broke the news that Cameron and Lorenze were an item earlier this month. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Before Cameron, Lorenze was linked to country singer Morgan Wallen. Page Six broke the news in February that she and the musician, 29, had been quietly dating “for almost a year.” However, our report contributed to the demise of their relationship later that month.

“She suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people,” a source told us. “After they went public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, ‘I was with him. We slept together.’ … It got to a point where it was just too much.”

The couple only had eyes for each other during their PDA-packed outing. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

The couple only had eyes for each other during their PDA-packed outing. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Lorenze previously dated Armie Hammer in late 2020. She subsequently accused the “Call Me by Your Name” star, 35, of abuse, which he denied.