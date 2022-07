SEATTLE -- It had to end at some point. For the first time in three weeks, the Mariners lost a baseball game. Seattle came one victory shy of tying its franchise record set during its historic 2001 season, falling, 5-2, to Houston in front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Park on Friday, ending their streak at 14 games, tied for MLB’s longest this season. With it came a sense of the all-too-familiar feeling of their May-into-June downturn via nine stranded baserunners, as they went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The first-place opponent made it perhaps more difficult to stomach.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO