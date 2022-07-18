Judy Starks, 64; incomplete

Lisa Denise (Davis) Hughes, 65, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. No services will be held at this time. Lisa is survived by her husband, David James Hughes. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
William Wade Rotchford, 51, of Beaufort, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Sharon Roosevelt “Duck” Rogers 91, of New Bern, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Croatan Ridge in Newport. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday July 23, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor William Ellison officiating. The interment will be in Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Bruce "Keith" Jones, 60, of Beaufort NC, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Timothy P. Lee, 61, passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on July 16, 2022, in Wilmington, NC. Tim was born in Morehead City, NC, on November 29, 1960, the son of the late Thaddeus and Ernestine Lee. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen and David.
Jeffrey Edward Day, 54, of Newport, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, July 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Jeffrey was born on May 10, 1968, in Statesville,...
Candy Hardin Jewett (MeMaw), 65 of Newport, NC, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Candy was born in Edenton, NC, on January 31, 1957, and was the daughter of the late Dr. Richard H. Hardin Sr. and Mary James Hardin. She was a graduate of NC Wesleyan College and worked in various teaching and nursing assistant capacities.
– Christopher Turner was announced as the new interim manager of Morehead City by town council, which held a special meeting on July 20 in City Hall. The decision was made at a closed session on Monday, July 18. Turner was chosen from three candidates who applied for the job,...
GREENVILLE, N.C. — National Night Out is right around the corner. National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event. This event is held each year on the first Tuesday of August, in this case, August 2. The event is meant to promote relationships between the community and police officers. It can also provide a good […]
Aaron Bryan Moore Sr, 32, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. A funeral service was held at 2:00pm Sunday July 17, 2022, at Free Grace Wesleyan Church at Harkers Island with Pastor Clint Nelson officiating. There was a visitation one hour before the service. Burial followed at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A body has been found near Market Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County. The investigation is being treated as a homicide, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said they’re working to learn identity of the victim. He added they’re...
The N.C. Department of Transportation and planners in Pitt County have begun to study the feasibility of running passenger trains between the Triangle and Greenville. The study is one of several examining whether it makes sense to extend passenger train service to smaller North Carolina cities such as Wilmington, Fayetteville and Asheville. Amtrak helped fuel that interest when its proposal for expanding passenger rail service nationwide, released last summer, included both Wilmington and Asheville as potential destinations.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Make sure to check your Mega Millions ticket because someone in North Carolina has a winning ticket. The ticket matched “the five white balls to win the big Mega Millions second prize,” according to the Mega Millions site. That means the winning NC ticket is...
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Ayden, North Carolina are investigating a shooting that killed two men Wednesday night. Officials said they responded to Le Le’s Convenient Mart at 4448 Lee Street on Wednesday at 7:14 p.m. in reference to a possible gunshot victim. Officers found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
CARTERET COUNTY – Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea and Erik Heden, the National Weather Service’s local warning coordination meteorologist, will be leading a Hurricane Preparedness Forum at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 25. The forum will be offered both in-person and virtually. The in-person forum will...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Complaints about the living conditions at a complex in Greenville have been swirling around social media. 9 On Your Side decided to do some digging to see what’s going on. The complaints center around Copper Beech Townhomes in Greenville. Tenants say not only are...
NEWPORT — The Mill Creek Volunteer Fire and EMS Auxiliary will hold a barbecue fundraiser for the Meadows family of Mill Creek, who lost their mobile home in a fire July 5. Barbecue pork plates will be sold 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6,at the fire department.
HARKERS ISLAND — Carteret County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating Martin Neal Proctor. Proctor is 60 years old and is 5-foot-6, weighing 200 pounds with brown/gray hair and blue eyes. Proctor voluntarily left his residence on foot from Hancock Landing, Harkers Island on July 18.
