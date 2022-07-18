ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat wave looms for I-95 corridor of Northeast

By Alex Sosnowski,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

An extended heat wave is in the forecast for the Interstate 95 corridor of the northeastern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The building heat will bring a prolonged stretch of 90-degree temperatures to several major cities that have not experienced many prolonged heat waves so far this summer.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) defines a heat wave as "a period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days" and also notes that, in order to qualify as a heat wave, "temperatures have to be outside the historical averages for a given area."

In the Northeast, meteorologists typically define a heat wave as at least three consecutive days on which high temperatures reach 90 F or greater.

Both New York City and Boston typically have about a week's worth of days with highs of 90 or better by the middle of July. The Big Apple has been on track with this through July 17, but Beantown has tallied only two days of 90-degree weather so far. Washington, D.C., has picked up a dozen days with 90-degree heat as of July 17, which is a few below the average of 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2677_0gjo6qGF00

Even though the weather pattern will often feature a dip in the jet stream over the Northeast states through the end of the month, it will not help much. Usually, when the jet stream shifts southward across the U.S., it can help to pull cool air southward from Canada. At this late stage in summer, however, even areas that far north across North America have less cool air in place.

The jet stream pattern dips will still help safeguard the region from long-lasting surges of 100-degree heat that have been so persistent this summer over the South Central states and more recently contributing to the unprecedented heat in western Europe. In both cases, it is a northward bulge in the jet stream that has been producing excessive heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f79HE_0gjo6qGF00

All locations in the Interstate 95 corridor from Virginia to Massachusetts will significantly add to their number of 90-degree days this week and perhaps right through next week. Temperatures will average 5-10 degrees above normal, following near-average temperatures for most days since early June.

Philadelphia, which has been the most successful at stringing hot days together this summer, will likely rack up seven or more days in a row of 90-degree temperatures. Philadelphia has amassed four days in a row of 90-degree highs two separate times so far this summer.

Neither Boston nor Washington, D.C., has experienced an official heat wave so far this summer, but New York City had one from July 12-14.

Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., have the potential to string 90-degree highs each day through this weekend and beyond, while New York City is projected to approach or top 90 from Tuesday through Saturday. This would give Washington, D.C., its first heat wave of the summer. Boston also could sneak in with as many as five 90-degree days in a row this week.

Some daily fluctuation in temperature is possible and most likely across the Appalachians. Meanwhile, sea breezes most days will help keep the heat at bay along most beach communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3xt9_0gjo6qGF00

During the pattern, which may last through next week, many locations have the potential to record their highest temperature of the year so far. The highest temperature so far this year in Boston was 92 F on July 1, while New York City's hit 93 back on May 31. Washington, D.C.'s current high for the year is 99 degrees and was set on June 17.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Typical humidity levels for the second half of July will accompany the heat on most days. A slight dip in humidity may be noticeable to some people in part of the Northeast Tuesday when compared to other days this week.

The combination of heat, high humidity, sunshine and other factors will push AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to levels equivalent to 5 to 15 degrees higher than the actual temperature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5cH1_0gjo6qGF00

As temperatures climb to hot levels in the major cities for multiple days in a row, conditions will lead to nights full of uncomfortably warm and humid conditions. Concrete, asphalt and brick structures will tend to give off the heat for many hours after dark.

Experts urge people to drink plenty of fluids and avoid strenuous exercise or physical labor when RealFeel® temperatures are typically highest, which is usually during the midday and afternoon hours. Failure to do so could lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke, no matter how physically fit an individual is. People should seek an air-conditioned environment when possible and closely monitor young children and the elderly, who are more prone to heat-related illnesses than the general population.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hkAm_0gjo6qGF00

The period from July to mid-August is often the hottest time of the year for much of the U.S. and the Northern Hemisphere, but the term "dog days of summer" originated from the appearance of the dog star "Sirius" during ancient times during the same part of the summer.

Despite the number of 90-degree days on the way, only a few daily high-temperature records are likely to be broken, forecasters say. However, following some showers and thunderstorms, it is possible that as the ground dries out later this weekend and early next week, a few daily records may be challenged.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

