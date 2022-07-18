Lisa Denise (Davis) Hughes, 65, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. No services will be held at this time. Lisa is survived by her husband, David James Hughes. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Sharon Roosevelt “Duck” Rogers 91, of New Bern, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Croatan Ridge in Newport. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday July 23, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor William Ellison officiating. The interment will be in Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Timothy P. Lee, 61, passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on July 16, 2022, in Wilmington, NC. Tim was born in Morehead City, NC, on November 29, 1960, the son of the late Thaddeus and Ernestine Lee. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen and David.
Lisa Denise (Davis) Hughes, 65, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. No services will be held at this time. Lisa is survived by her husband, David James Hughes. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be...
William Wade Rotchford, 51, of Beaufort, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Catherine Styron, 95, of Morehead City, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Jeffrey Edward Day, 54, of Newport, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, July 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Jeffrey was born on May 10, 1968, in Statesville,...
– Christopher Turner was announced as the new interim manager of Morehead City by town council, which held a special meeting on July 20 in City Hall. The decision was made at a closed session on Monday, July 18. Turner was chosen from three candidates who applied for the job,...
Bruce "Keith" Jones, 60, of Beaufort NC, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Candy Hardin Jewett (MeMaw), 65 of Newport, NC, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Candy was born in Edenton, NC, on January 31, 1957, and was the daughter of the late Dr. Richard H. Hardin Sr. and Mary James Hardin. She was a graduate of NC Wesleyan College and worked in various teaching and nursing assistant capacities.
Rev. David O. Vesper, 80, of Newport, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. A celebration of life service, with military honors, will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24, at Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Grady Simpson and Rev. Jerry Box. The family will receive friends following the service.
Aaron Bryan Moore Sr, 32, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. A funeral service was held at 2:00pm Sunday July 17, 2022, at Free Grace Wesleyan Church at Harkers Island with Pastor Clint Nelson officiating. There was a visitation one hour before the service. Burial followed at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
NEWPORT — The Mill Creek Volunteer Fire and EMS Auxiliary will hold a barbecue fundraiser for the Meadows family of Mill Creek, who lost their mobile home in a fire July 5. Barbecue pork plates will be sold 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6,at the fire department.
CARTERET COUNTY – Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea and Erik Heden, the National Weather Service’s local warning coordination meteorologist, will be leading a Hurricane Preparedness Forum at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 25. The forum will be offered both in-person and virtually. The in-person forum will...
HARKERS ISLAND — Carteret County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating Martin Neal Proctor. Proctor is 60 years old and is 5-foot-6, weighing 200 pounds with brown/gray hair and blue eyes. Proctor voluntarily left his residence on foot from Hancock Landing, Harkers Island on July 18.
Time is running out on the Edward M. Hill House at 214 Water St. in Swansboro. Unless the owners have a change of heart; or unless someone is willing to move the house off the lot; the structure will likely be razed to allow the owners bigger side yards. Jennifer...
ONSLOW COUNTY - See something, say something. But if you’re a little on the shy side, an anonymous tip will suffice. And heck, you might get some scratch for your efforts. “Thanks to this anonymous Crime Stoppers tip, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to initiate an investigation that resulted in the arrest of a Midway Park man on several felony sex offenses of a 14-year-old female,” according to a press release from the OCSO.
- Morehead City Police Chief David Kelly submitted his letter of resignation to the Morehead City Town Council Monday, effective in two weeks. This resignation makes the second high-profile city office needing to be filled since the town council voted to seek the resignation of its town manager just two weeks previous.
BEAUFORT — District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that Patrick Keith Reich Whitley, 28, of Havelock, pled guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Carteret County Superior Court Monday. Following the verdict, Superior Court Judge Thomas R. Wilson sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Comments / 0