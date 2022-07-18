ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Eight-game hitting streak

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hayes went 1-for-5 with an RBI on Sunday against the Rockies. Hayes didn't...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Kicking off rehab assignment Friday

Haniger (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with High-A Everett. Haniger, who has been on the injured list since late April with a Grade 2 right high-ankle sprain, is expected to stay with Everett throughout the weekend. The Mariners will presumably determine Haniger's next steps based on how his ankle responds to game action over the next few days, but he'll likely shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma early next week. Haniger could be ready to return from the 60-day IL at some point in the final week of July, and he'll likely settle into an everyday role in right field once activated.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Moves to bench for nightcap

Diaz is out of the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Diaz, who went 1-for-4 with a double in the Astros' 3-2 win in Game 1, will see his streak of three straight starts come to an end. Chas McCormick will replace Diaz in left field for the nightcap, and the two will likely have to battle for one spot in the lineup moving forward with the Astros bringing back designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (hand) from the injured list earlier Thursday. Another everyday player, Michael Brantley (shoulder) remains on the IL coming out of the All-Star break, but he's without a clear timeline for a return.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Named Player of the Week

DeJong was named the International League Player of the Week on Tuesday. DeJong returned from a hand injury last Tuesday and hit .364 with three home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored in six games. The shortstop is up to 14 homers and 17 RBI in 46 games with Triple-A Memphis. He's batting .236, but an .811 OPS shows he's been able to flex some power since he was sent down in May. A little more consistency with the bat could get the 28-year-old a look for a promotion later in the summer if the Cardinals need infield depth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Comes off IL

The Diamondbacks reinstated Kennedy (calf) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday. Arizona designated starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment to clear room on the active roster for Kennedy, who spent the minimum amount of time on the shelf due to right calf inflammation. Now that he's healthy again, Kennedy should represent the top threat to poach saves from Mark Melancon, who has converted 13 of his 15 save chances to date but owns poor overall ratios (5.12 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 9.2 K-BB%) for the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Parker Mushinski: Reinstated by Houston

Mushinski (elbow) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Mushinski began a rehab assignment in early July and allowed seven runs in four innings over five minor-league appearances. However, he's back to full health and will rejoin the Astros' bullpen after Ryan Pressly (personal) was placed on the paternity list Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
CBS Sports

Yankees' Josh Donaldson: On bench for matinee

Donaldson isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros. Donaldson was out of the lineup for four of the five games leading up to the All-Star break and will remain on the bench for Thursday's matinee. DJ LeMahieu is shifting to third base while Anthony Rizzo starts at first.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Candidate for rotation slot

Martin could be an option to enter the Diamondbacks' rotation after the team designated Dallas Keuchel for assignment Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The right-hander has a 5.10 ERA over 12 starts (60 innings) at Triple-A Reno. Martin had been a candidate a month ago for the...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Danny Young: Returns to minors

Young appeared out of the bullpen for Triple-A Tacoma in two of the club's final three games before the All-Star break, striking out four while allowing three baserunners over two scoreless innings. Young rejoined the Mariners' top affiliate for the weekend after he was optioned back to Tacoma following a...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Hitting Streak#Rockies#Rbi
CBS Sports

Tigers' Akil Baddoo: On bench for matinee game

Baddoo is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Athletics. The lefty-hitting Baddoo closed the first half by starting in four of the Tigers' final five games, but he'll retreat to the bench with southpaw Zach Logue on the hill for Oakland in Thursday's matinee. Robbie Grossman will shift over from right field to cover left field in Baddoo's stead.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Domingo German: Set to start Game 2 of twin bill

The Yankees plan to activate German (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Astros, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. Jordan Montgomery will take the hill for the opening game of the twin bill before the Yankees turn to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Designated for assignment

Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Keuchel caught on with the Diamondbacks after he was DFA'd by the White Sox earlier this year, but he will once again find himself a free agent after he likely clears waivers following his removal from the 40-man roster Wednesday. The left-hander owns a 8.53 ERA and 2,03 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 50.2 innings in 12 starts with the White Sox and Diamondbacks this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Falcons' Deion Jones: Receives PUP designation

Jones (shoulder) was placed on the Falcons' physically unable to perform list Thursday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Jones' placement on this list heading into the start of training camp is essentially a roster-move formality after he underwent shoulder surgery in May. The linebacker is expected to miss the entirety of the offseason while recovering from this procedure, and he could be in jeopardy of either being traded or released heading into the regular season. Trading Jones during this offseason could be difficult given the uncertainty of his current health situation.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Strikes deal with Dallas

Hardy signed a three-year, $4.76 million contract with Dallas on July 6, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. The 6-foot-4 guard, who was selected with the 37th overall pick in June's draft, signed his deal before joining the Mavericks' entry for the Las Vegas Summer League. Over his five appearances in Las Vegas, Hardy averaged 15.0 points (on 34.7 percent shooting from the field), 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 29.5 minutes per contest. As a rookie second-round pick who bypassed college to play with the G League Ignite last season, Hardy isn't expected to be an immediate rotation player for Dallas in 2022-23.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Dallas Keuchel DFA'd again; multiple suitors for Mets' Dominic Smith

With the All-Star break now in the rearview, the next benchmark during the 2022 Major League Baseball season is the trade deadline. The traditional July 31 deadline has been pushed back two days to Aug. 2 this year. Keeping in mind there are now three wild cards per league, theoretically there could be a larger number of buyers than usual, though an awful lot of teams don't resemble contenders, so maybe we'll still get a similar number of sellers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Throws sim game

DeGrom (shoulder) threw 60 pitches across five innings in a simulated game Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. DeGrom felt good after the session, which alleviates some of the concern that emerged when he experienced shoulder soreness Sunday. It's unclear if deGrom will make one additional rehab start prior to joining the Mets, or if he will be a candidate to start a game during the team's series against the Yankees -- which is in line with his original timeline.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Cristofer Ogando: DFA'd by Tampa Bay

Ogando was designated for assignment by the Rays on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Ogando was promoted for his big-league debut in early July, and he returned to Triple-A Durham after giving up a run across two innings. The 28-year-old has now lost his spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, and he could stick with Durham if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy