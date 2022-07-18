Where Was Jennifer Garner When Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Wed Jennifer Lopez In Sin City?

Source: mega

While Jennifer Garner enjoyed a peaceful weekend in Lake Taho, Calif., ex-husband Ben Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas.

The 13 Going on 30 actress shared a glimpse of her sweet retreat Sunday, July 17, posting a selfie in sunglasses and a biker helmet over a baseball cap. The tranquil lake surrounded by trees can be seen in the background, with Garner tagging her location on the bottom of the photo.

As the mother-of-three — who shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with the newlywed — enjoyed her getaway, the father of her children was busy relishing in newlywed life.

OK! reported Affleck and Lopez tied the knot Saturday, July 16, in Sin City, with the couple's kiddos in attendance. Aside from Affleck's youngsters, Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, joined the power couple in Nevada, per Page Six.

The "Lets Get Loud" pop star confirmed the joyous news the following day, revealing in her “On the JLo” newsletter: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," referring her and the Oscar winner's 2002 engagement and 2004 split.

Gushing that the milestone moment was "exactly" what the A-listers wanted, Lopez revealed: "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

Before shockingly signing off, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," seemingly confirming her name change, the Hustlers actress shared that she wore a "dress from an old movie."

Garner and Affleck were married from 2005-2018, while J.Lo was married to Anthony from 2004-2014. Before Affleck and Lopez reconciled last April 2021, the global songstress was engaged to Alex Rodriquez for two years.

Affleck proposed to his new wife in April while she was in the bath tub, as the Marry Me actress revealed at the time in her newsletter: “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.'”