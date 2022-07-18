ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County Hits COVID Code Red as Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso Departs

By Nick Welsh
Santa Barbara Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Tuesday, the fond farewells showered upon Van Do-Reynoso — who stepped down last week after five very long years as Santa Barbara County’s public health director just as the county’s COVID risk level moved to “high” — by the county supervisors was infused with a sense of urgency and...

www.independent.com

Comments / 2

Related
pacbiztimes.com

House approves funding for Highway 101 widening from Goleta to Ventura

A massive project to expand lanes on Highway 101 between Santa Barbara and Ventura received a slice of federal funding recently approved by the U.S. House of Representatives, after lobbying by Congressman Salud Carbajal. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, announced on July 21 that he had secured more than $16.6 million in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Helplines for Suicide Prevention, Nationally and Locally

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched the 988 helpline on July 16 to create a more easy-to-remember line for anyone in the nation experiencing mental-health-related distress, such as thoughts of suicide, mental-health or substance-use crisis, or concern for a family member or friend in crisis. The previous number for the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County seeking support for upcoming Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is urging people to help families in need in Lompoc. For the first time since 2019, the foodbank is hosting the 17th Annual Lompoc Empty Bowls event. The organization says this is the biggest fundraiser it offers for low-income families and others in need The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County seeking support for upcoming Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Ventura County rides again at Ventura County Fair

The Ventura County Fair returns Aug. 3-14 with 12 days of fun, excitement and entertainment. Returning after the two-year postponement, this year’s fair, with the tagline “VC Fair Rides Again,” is a celebration of Ventura County’s creativity, tradition and resilience. The fair will bring back unique exhibits, contests and top-of-the line Grandstand Entertainment performances, free with fair admission.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Madera, CA
City
Tulare, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Eastside Residents Worry About Pool Accessibility at Ortega Park

Santa Barbara’s Ortega Park has been the center of a tug-of-war between community activists and city leadership over what will be included in the park’s proposed Master Plan, but Eastside residents are worried about the availability of resources now, particularly the ability for youth to use and learn to swim in the park’s public pool.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Ynez Valley’s Iris Rideau’s Inspiring Life Story

Iris Duplantier Rideau should need no introduction. Rideau Vineyard, her Santa Ynez Valley winery, was the first Black-woman-owned and -operated winery to launch in the United States. This was a monumental feat at the time, and Black-owned wineries still represent an overwhelmingly disproportionate minority — less than one percent of the 11,000 wineries in the U.S. are Black-owned, according to Oprah Daily, and an even smaller percentage of those wineries are owned by women.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Nielson
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Ojai, California

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Only 90 minutes north of Los Angeles by car and 15 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean, Ojai has long been a go-to place for Angelenos to get away and recharge. The town is tucked into a valley of the same name, surrounded by mountain ranges. A feeling of serenity permeates the main street (Ojai Ave.) and the encompassing landscape is lush with citrus and avocado groves, wildflower fields, and hiking trails. Against this beautiful backdrop, a burgeoning restaurant scene has taken shape, one that displays the open-heartedness and geniality for which the town is known. In the last year alone, a flurry of creative, warm, and downright delicious bakeries and restaurants have opened their doors to celebrate the bounty of a wonderful agricultural region.
OJAI, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Farm-to-Bar Bartender Shaun Belway Still Foraging at Santa Barbara’s Wildcat 11 Years Later

The Wildcat is often referred to as one of Santa Barbara’s best spots to find yourself on the dance floor, but there is another notable happening to explore at the only LGBTQIA-friendly nightclub with a dedicated weekly queer night. This year marks the 11th anniversary of Farm to Bar, a weekly Tuesday cocktail hour using both foraged and farmers’-market-sourced ingredients, showcasing the imaginative creations of Shaun Belway.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

CommUnify launches $2.5 Million project to help at risk youths in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - CommUnify is launching a multi-million dollar program called Secure Families. “We are incredibly excited. This is the first time that we’ve been able to come together as a community and address the issues and the root causes of violence in the community," said CEO Patricia Keelean. This state-awarded grant will allow The post CommUnify launches $2.5 Million project to help at risk youths in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Theodore (Ted) Gregory Zrelak

Theodore (Ted) Gregory Zrelak was born November 9, 1936, in East Liverpool, OH, to Rudolph and Kathryn Zrelak. When he was twelve, the family moved to San Bernardino, CA. Ted graduated from High School in San Bernardino and attended college at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo for two years. He worked part time for the U.S. Forest Service and eventually attended Utah State University in Logan, UT graduating in Forest Management. He worked summers in Southern Utah. After college, Ted’s career took him to California working for the San Bernardino National Forest as Junior Forester, timber management, resource officer and fire management. He was District Ranger on the Los Padres National Forest two different times: Frazier Park on the Mt. Pinos district and King City on the Monterey district. He was then transferred to Riverside as fire coordinator at the South Zone lnteragency Center. In 1979, Ted transferred to Santa Barbara to take the position as Fire Management Officer for the Los Padres NF. In 1984, Ted transferred to Pennsylvania to become Assistant Director of fire and aviation working with 20 Eastern states. In 1990, Ted was transferred to San Dimas, CA working as fire specialist at the Technology and Development Center where he retired in 1992. Ted and his wife, Sharon, moved back to Santa Barbara for their retirement years. After his Forest Service career, he worked for Rezek Emergency Equipment going to forest, state, and county fires setting up lights, kitchen equipment, etc. for the fire crews. Ted was a member of the Society of American Foresters and the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother. He is survived by his wife Sharon of 63 years, a son, Chad of Paso Robles, daughter, Julie George of Bowie, MD, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Raphael Church in Goleta, CA on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Safety#Cdc#Health Crisis
Ventura County Reporter

FRIENDLIER SKIES? | Airport director hopes layout plan, improved communication will settle turbulent relations with Camarillo officials

PICTURED: Camarillo Airport looking towards Camarillo. Photo submitted. Keith Freitas started out his new job as Ventura County Director of Airports in November by apologizing for a communication breakdown that left many people fearful that giant Amazon cargo jets could soon be charting a course to land at Camarillo Airport.
CAMARILLO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Life of the Party Man About Town

Santa Barbara’s Veteran Party Royalty Spencer the Gardener Prepares for its Annual Fiesta Party Duties, with a Film and Album in the Offing. Spencer Barnitz, a k a the wily epicenter of Spencer the Gardener (STG), is literally a man and a bandleader about town. By one measure, last year, Barnitz was a rare musician inducted into the Independent’s roster of Local Heroes, but Barnitz, longtime king of DIY operations, needs no “official” approval or status. The people have spoken — and partied with him. He is “officially unofficial,” as heroes go.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santaynezvalleystar.com

Book Signing Canceled for Los Alamos Author at Bedford Winery

LOS ALAMOS — The Western Author Party & Signing event at Bedford Winery, scheduled for Saturday, July 23, has been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among people close to the event. The event was to feature R. Lawson Gamble and his third novel in the “Johnny Alias”...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County’s Leading Causes of Death Revealed in New Report

Over the past three years, the death rate for Santa Barbara County’s Hispanic residents declined by 40 percent, while the death rate for White non-Hispanic residents increased by 46 percent. Between 2018 and 2020, the White death rate — 899.5 per 100,000 — was the highest in the county and nearly three times higher than the death rate for Hispanic residents. This information comes courtesy of a new report on the leading causes of death in Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Can Santa Barbara’s Bicyclists and Trees Get Along?

A nasty showdown is brewing between bicycles and trees over a proposed Class I bike path 14 feet wide and physically separated from traffic along a stretch of Modoc Road that runs from the freeway underpass at La Cumbre Road to the Obern bike path — also a Class I trail — which connects riders all the way to UCSB. Neighborhood activists are up in arms over the plan, claiming it will consume a sizable chunk of the 25-acre Modoc Road Preserve, set aside in 1999 for what they believed was perpetuity.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy