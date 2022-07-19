UPDATE: Standoff suspect said he wanted ‘a Bridgeport cop massacre’

UPDATE (7/19/2022 1:42 p.m.):

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — According to the criminal complaint filed by the Bridgeport Police Department, on July 11, Brandon Vargo, 24, of Bridgeport began directly messaging the police department’s official Facebook page in regard to a traffic stop officers had performed on Vargo on June 26.

When officers called Vargo about the messages, Vargo was told to stop making threatening comments on the Facebook page. However, on July 16, Vargo messaged the Facebook account stating ‘We want a Bridgeport cop massacre but you could send a few state boys too’, officers said.

Vargo continued to message ‘I wouldn’t mind smacking a few smokies off a domepiece or 4,’ before commenting, ‘Hey can you send a few boys over to my place I need a lil action’, alongside a photo of Vargo holding a firearm, according to the complaint.

On that same date, Vargo contacted officers via telephone and stated ‘I’m coming for you,’ officers said.

Vargo has been charged with threats of terroristic acts. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,000 bond.

ORIGINAL (7/18/2022 1:54 p.m.):

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrisville, Michigan man has been arrested after a standoff in the Meadow Creek Apartments in Bridgeport Monday.

It all started at around 10:15 a.m. according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers told 12 News that 24-year-old Brandon Vargo made threats against police on Facebook as well as by phone before calling the 911 center and saying he wanted to harm himself.

That’s when Rogers said contacted the Harrison County Sheriff so that he could get the SRT team together. Law enforcement went to Vargo’s apartment and evacuated the nearby units while the negotiations team continuously attempted to establish contact with Vargo however possible.

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to the Meadow Creek on July 18, 2022. WBOY image.

A drone hovers above the scene at the Meadow Creek Apartments on July 18, 2022 as law enforcement responds to an incident. WBOY image.

Members of the SWAT team during the investigation at the Meadow Creek Apartments. WBOY image.

Rogers said a more than 4-hour long standoff ensued with Vargo going in and out of his apartment “taunting” officers, but Rogers said the situation ended without any shots being fired.

Ultimately, Rogers said it was Vargo who called the 911 center to tell them he wanted to be connected to the negotiations team. He ended up leaving the apartment, and he was arrested without any further incident. Rogers said he is thankful that no one was hurt.

Vargo was charged with threats of terroristic acts. He was arraigned before a Harrison County Magistrate and then transported to the North Central Regional Jail.

“We’re thankful and grateful for the community that we have here,” Rogers said. “That nothing happened that can’t be resolved with just a little bit of elbow grease and cleanin’ up.”

12 News’s crew at the scene spotted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police and West Virginia State Police on the scene, as well as a drone from the Clarksburg Police Department circling above.

“In Harrison County, we all work together extremely, extremely well,” Rogers said. “And this is just another incident where it shows that cooperation between agencies is so vital, and Sheriff Matheny, Interim Chief Hartley and everybody in this area just works extremely well together, and we’re just thankful for that cooperation between agencies.”

Rogers said this incident was not the first time that Vargo has contacted the Bridgeport Police Department, detailing a July 11 interaction where Vargo texted Roger saying he was upset with a BPD officer, but during the conversation, Rogers said they came to the understanding that Vargo was just stressed, and no officers had acted inappropriately.

