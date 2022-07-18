ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pitch clocks, shift limits, larger bases in MLB’s future

By RONALD BLUM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQRXp_0gjnyn2a00
1 of 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and the rest of major league pitchers are likely to be looking over their shoulders next season — at a pitch clock.

Clocks have cut the length of minor league games by about a half-hour this year, and baseball officials appear certain to promote the timers to the majors.

“I think it needs it, obviously. And I think it’s coming regardless of opposition of the players. It’s kind of our fault,” the Yankees’ Cole said ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game. “We’ve known it’s been an issue and its importance and we don’t seem to clean it up.”

Major League Baseball also is considering shift limits, larger bases, restrictions on pickoff attempts and — perhaps in 2024 — limited use of robot umpires to call balls and strikes. The new collective bargaining agreement includes an 11-person competition committee with six management representatives, four players and one umpire, and it is empowered to make changes by majority vote with 45 days’ notice.

Average time of nine-inning games increased from 2 hours, 43 minutes in 2003 to 3:13 in 2020 before dropping to 3:02 so far this season through July 12, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. A clock experiment in the minor leagues cut the average this year to 2:37 from 3:04 at a similar point for non-clock games last year.

“At first, I wasn’t buying into it. But then we started the season, I was, ‘Oh, this is pretty good.’ I like it. I think it’s more efficient,” Brooklyn Cyclones manager Luis Rivera said before a 9-0 win over Greensboro on July 12 that breezed along in 2:27.

Time between pitches with no runners on base ranges from 12.6 seconds for Milwaukee’s Brent Suter and San Francisco’s Sam Long to 26.6 for St. Louis’ Giovanny Gallegos and 26.0 for Atlanta’s Kenley Jansen. With runners on, San Diego’s Tim Hill leads at 18.1 and Gallegos (32.1) and Jansen (31.1) are the slowest.

MLB’s average through Thursday was 20.5 seconds with no runners and 27.3 second with runners. Boston manager Alex Cora notices call-ups are working more quickly than veterans.

“Little by little, everything they’re doing in the minor leagues is going to affect their big league game, which is great,” he said.

Long the most traditional of U.S. major pro sports, baseball adopted video review for home runs in 2009 and for a broad array of umpire decisions in 2014. All 30 teams are using the electronic pitching signaling device introduced this spring.

A clock is being used this year throughout the minors: 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 with runners on at Triple-A, and 14/18 at lower levels. The clock starts “when the pitcher has possession of the ball and the catcher is in the dirt circle surrounding home plate.” In addition, “the batter must be in the box and alert to the pitcher with at least nine seconds remaining.”

“I’m not opposed to a pitch clock, but I think it needs to be a reasonable amount of time to not feel rushed,” said Houston’s Verlander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner. “Fourteen is quick. I was kind of like on the fence about it, maybe pro pitch clock, but then talking to a couple of the Triple-A guys we’ve had, they feel in certain situations that they don’t even have enough time to shake off pitches. Granted, they don’t have PitchCom down there.”

Yankees pitcher Ryan Weber, who spent the first two months this season in the minors, favors a clock but with four additional seconds. He pointed to a 3-2 fastball he threw to Norwich’s Patrick Dorrian on April 17 that ended a nine-pitch at-bat with a flyout. He feared a violation that would cause ball four.

“If I throw a pitch, catch the ball and then go around to the rosin bag, and then when I get on the mound and I’m looking for the sign, it’s running low and I got to say yes to that pitch,” Weber recalled. “I just grooved it. I felt that I was forced to throw.”

Violations dropped from 1.73 per game during the opening week to 0.52 in Week 11.

MLB’s goal is to eliminate dead time, such time-consuming tics such as Nomar Garciaparra tapping toes and adjusting batting gloves between pitches.

“It’s something that takes a while to get used to, but I think overall the impact it had on the pace of the game was good,” said the Yankees’ Matt Carpenter, who spent April at Triple-A with Round Rock.

Minor league pitchers also have been limited to what the regulations call “two disengagements per plate appearance” with runners on — pickoff attempts or stepping off the runner. A third attempt that is unsuccessful results in an automatic balk.

Bases have been increased to 18-inch squares from 15, promoting safety — first basemen are less likely to get stepped on — but also boosting stolen bases and offense with a slightly decreased distance.

Shifts have been limited all season at Double-A and Class A, where teams are required to have four players on the infield, including two on each side of second base. The Florida State League adds an additional restriction starting July 22 by drawing chalk lines in a pie shape from second base to the outfield grass, prohibiting infielders from the marked area pre-pitch.

Use of shifts has exploded in the past decade, from 2,357 times on balls hit in play in 2011 to 28,130 in 2016 and 59,063 last year, according to Sports Info Solutions. Shifts are on pace for 71,000 this year.

There has been a corresponding drop in the big league batting average from .269 in 2006 to .255 in 2011 to .242 this season, on track to be the lowest since 1967 — before the mound height was cut.

“I like organic primarily,” said former Rays, Cubs and Angels manager Joe Maddon. “If we have to legislate our game to become better, I would put the all the infielders on the dirt, but I’d still permit three on the one side.”

Shift ban tests are hard to interpret, given there is far less shifting and defensive data in the minors.

MLB also is piloting an Automated Ball-Strike System in the minors, which could reach the majors as soon as 2024. Defining the computer strike zone is still being worked on.

Big league umps are much criticized in an age of high-speed video cameras analyzing every pitch. Jeremie Rehak and Pat Hoberg have been the most accurate plate umpires this season at 95.6% correct, according to UmpireScorecards.com. Among umps who have worked more than one game calling balls and strikes, Andy Fletcher (91.4%) and CB Bucknor (91.7%) have been the least accurate.

A test in the Class A Florida State League uses the robot umps in the first two games of each series, then has a human call ball and strikes in the remaining game with a challenge system. Each team gets three challenges and keeps its challenge if successful. Only the pitcher, catcher or batter may appeal, unlike the MLB replay challenge system, in which a manager generally has 20 seconds to challenge a call — leaving time for the team’s video room staff to make a recommendation.

“I love that,” Verlander said of the ball/strike challenge system. “These guys get a lot of flak, but they have one of the hardest jobs in the world. We’re throwing 100 mph, nicking corners. If I were an umpire, I like that: ‘Oh, you think you’re better than me? Appeal it and find out.’ I think it’s a fun back and forth.”

Decisions fall to the technical committee, which includes players Jack Flaherty, Tyler Glasnow, Whit Merrifield and Austin Slater, umpire Bill Miller and six team officials.

MLB hopes quicker games will be more appealing to fans as it tries to rebuild attendance following the pandemic. Cyclones general manager Kevin Mahoney said minor league teams haven’t experienced a drop in concessions sales.

“We used to notice that at 9:30, fans would get up in like blocks of 10, 12, 14 at a time from different sections and leave. And I used to think, why is everybody leaving in the seventh inning?” Mahoney said. “Now on most nights we’re in the ninth inning at 9:30 and they don’t leave because the game is almost over.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rangers visit the Athletics for season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (4-6, 5.78 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-5, 5.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Athletics +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open the season at home against the Texas Rangers. Oakland went...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Brewers and Rockies face off in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -310, Rockies +250; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Colorado Rockies in the season opener. Milwaukee had a...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Mariners' Justin Upton refuses minors assignment, chooses FA

SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Upton is a free agent again. The Seattle Mariners optioned Upton to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, and the veteran refused the assignment and chose to become a free agent for the second time this season. Seattle made the move to create space on the roster after outfielder Kyle Lewis was activated from the seven-day injured list after recovering from a concussion. Upton, who was released by the Los Angeles Angels after spring training, signed a one-year deal with the Mariners on May 21. The 34-year-old joined the big league squad on June 17 after spending a few weeks in Triple-A and hit .125 with six hits and one homer in 48 at-bats.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Weber
Person
Kevin Mahoney
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Pat Hoberg
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Nomar Garciaparra
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks and Nationals square off for season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (5-9, 3.83 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -150, Nationals +127; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks start the season at home against the Washington Nationals. Arizona had a...
WASHINGTON, DC
E! News

Former NFL Player Paul Duncan Dead at 35

The football world has lost one of its own. Paul Duncan, who briefly joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, passed away July 16 at the age of 35. His wife, Ellen Duncan, confirmed his death in an Instagram post later that day. "Yesterday, Friday July 15th, Paul...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Tigers host the Twins in the season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (6-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (2-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -172, Tigers +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin the season at home against the Minnesota Twins. Detroit went...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Rays visit the Royals for season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, zero strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (4-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -120, Royals +100; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Tampa Bay Rays for the season opener. Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#League System#Major League Baseball#The Elias Sports Bureau
The Associated Press

Red Sox and Blue Jays meet in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (10-4, 2.28 ERA, .96 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -136, Red Sox +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox start the season at home against...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Phillies host the Cubs for the season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.89 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -161, Cubs +138; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago Cubs in the season opener. Philadelphia had an 82-80...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Giménez homers, Guardians roll past White Sox in 8-2 romp

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians were already rolling by the time Andrés Giménez stepped to the plate in the first inning. The All-Star then gave them a big push. Giménez homered, Josh Naylor drove in three runs and Cleveland beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Friday night. The Guardians cruised to their fourth straight win, pounding White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the opener of a four-game series between two of the top three teams in the tight AL Central. Giménez made it 4-0 in the first when he lined a two-run homer to right, a big hit in an eventful week for the 21-year-old Venezuelan. The Guardians scored two more in the second to go up 6-0.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Astros end Mariners' winning streak at 14; J-Rod scratched

SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday night. Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history. Houston stretched its AL West advantage over second-place Seattle to 11 games. “The crowd was into it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “They were trying to urge them on for No. 15. But I’m just glad that we held on and won the game.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Braves and Angels square off in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (11-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -200, Angels +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Angels for the season opener. Atlanta had...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Judge 2 HRs, top majors with 36 as Yankees beat Orioles 7-6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge extended his major league-leading home run total to 36 with a pair of towering shots and the New York Yankees edged the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Friday night. Judge has six home runs in his last seven games. He has 34 career home runs against the Orioles, his most against any opponent. “You have to start off on a good foot here with this hot ballclub,” Judge said. “They’ve been on a hot run. They came out swinging. They have some good bullpen guys back there too. Hopefully, come in here tomorrow and take the series would be big time.” Joey Gallo also connected for the Yankees, who improved to 65-30 — the best record in the majors.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

M's Julio Rodríguez scratched vs Astros with sore left wrist

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez was a last-minute scratch from the Seattle Mariners’ lineup Friday night before a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros with left wrist soreness. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Rodríguez jammed his wrist on a stolen base attempt against Texas on Sunday, and his status is day-to-day. The Mariners announced moments before first pitch that the 21-year-old would not play as Seattle tried for its 15th consecutive victory, which would have matched the franchise record set in 2001. Rodríguez was slated to hit leadoff and play center field in the Mariners’ first game back from the All-Star Break. Dylan Moore made the start in center instead.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Brewers edge Rockies 6-5 in 13, extend their NL Central lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe rescued the Milwaukee Brewers when they were one strike away from a fourth consecutive defeat. Luis Urías and Brent Suter took over from there and helped the Brewers extend their NL Central lead Friday night with a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies in 13 innings. Renfroe ripped a 2-2 slider from Robert Stephenson over the left-field wall for a game-tying, two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning. Renfroe’s 14th homer of the season — and first since June 19 — traveled an estimated 447 feet. Urías hit a bloop single to bring home the winning run in the 13th, and Suter (2-3) didn’t allow any baserunners in two innings of relief.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Bellinger's grand slam propels Dodgers past Giants 5-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger has struggled the past two seasons, but for at least one at-bat he was able to rediscover his past form. Bellinger’s grand slam broke a tie in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 Friday night for their ninth straight win at home. “It feels really good. It feels good to put the right swing on the ball and see the results,” Bellinger said. Bellinger batted .281 (62 for 221) with six homers and 31 RBIs against the Giants from 2017-20. Going into his fourth at-bat of the night though, he was 5 for 73 in regular-season games against the Dodgers’ longtime NL West rival since the start of last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Feeble much of night, Braves erupt for 8-1 win over Ohtani

ATLANTA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani looked unhittable. Then, with a stunning outburst, the Atlanta Braves showed why they are the reigning World Series champions and one of the hottest teams in baseball. Ohtani threw six dominant innings, only to surrender homers to Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia in a seven-run seventh that carried the Braves to an 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Atlanta resumed their winning ways following the All-Star break, getting six shutout innings from Charlie Morton and a sudden dose of long ball after being totally overmatched by Ohtani (9-5) the first two times through the batting order.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Velázquez hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 as Cubs rout Phillies 15-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nelson Velázquez does not like hitting against position players. Maybe he’ll feel a little better now – especially after such a rare accomplishment in Cubs history. Velázquez hit two late homers – including a ninth-inning drive off Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubbs – and drove in five runs, Seiya Suzuki and Willson Contreras also went deep and Chicago routed Philadelphia 15-2 on Friday night. Velázquez replaced Rafael Ortega in the eighth and hit a pinch-hit, two-run shot off JoJo Romero. With the Cubs ahead by nine runs, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson sent Stubbs to the mound in the ninth. Velázquez connected for his second home run in as many innings, a three-run shot to left field off Stubbs that made it 13-1. Two batters later, Suzuki cleared the wall in center with a two-run drive.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy