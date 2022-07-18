ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

4 dead in plane crash that ignited fire in Lefthand Canyon

By Jack Lowenstein
 4 days ago

Four people died in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon that started a wildfire Sunday morning, the FAA website confirmed Monday morning.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office say they originally thought the aircraft was a single engine craft, but they got updated information from the FAA.

According to the FAA website, one pilot and three passengers were on the plane, a Cessna P337, when it crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A 911 call about the crash was originally received by dispatchers at around 9:40 a.m.

CBS

The crash ignited a wildfire that prompted an evacuation warning by Boulder County Sheriff's Office that never manifested into an order for nearby homes. U.S. Forest Service reported the wildfire to be 1 acre in size.

NTSB investigated the cause of the crash on scene. According to the agency, investigators are unaware of any emergency radio traffic ahead of the crash. There will be enough evidence for NTSB to determine a cause; however, that could take 1 to 2 years to ultimately report.

NTSB investigators say data shows the plane descending into a left turn before the crash.

The FAA also lists the aircraft having an expired license as of April 30.

The sheriff's office say the victim's identities will be released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Comments / 1

Cherri Ashton
3d ago

My sincere condolences and prayers go out to the families. May they find comfort and healing through our Lord Jesus Christ.

Reply
2
CBS Denver

Mystery still shrouds deadly weekend small plane crash

The coroner in Boulder County has yet to identify the remains of four people on board a Cessna Skymaster that went down in Lefthand Canyon Sunday morning. The plane was operated by Bluebird Aviation said the NTSB. The company based out of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield flew for only about ten minutes before going down on a steep incline and starting a fire. "Everything's going to be looked at, I mean the toxicology reports are going to be looked at. The maintenance of the aircraft and whether the engines were performing properly. Weather, performance, maintenance, human factors, they're...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS4 investigates why hit-and-run crash witnessed by reporter was never investigated

Denver Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver apparently hit at least two cars in a southeast Denver intersection on July 10. Police say the driver took off, but a CBS4 reporter saw the crash and followed the suspect's car.The initial 911 call about what happened was mis-categorized by a Denver 911 call taker, hindering police efforts to quickly locate the hit-and-run driver.Andrew Dameron, who oversees Denver's 911 operations, said the call taker erroneously categorized the call as a "reckless driver'," meaning officers never responded to the scene and did not actively attempt to find the driver....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver motorcycle officer seriously hurt after mechanical failure causes crash

The response to a crash involving a Denver police motorcycle officer caused a delay during morning traffic on Interstate 25 Thursday. According to DPD, just before 5:30 a.m., the officer was catching up to a vehicle he observed traveling at a high speed when the motorcycle had a mechanical failure. This caused the officer and the motorcycle to slide on the interstate near 23rd Ave.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

'Crying my eyes, my heart out': Father mourns family apparently killed in Colorado plane crash

Family members say a mother and two children from Port Allen, Louisiana are three of the apparent victims in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon west of Boulder on July 17. The plane's pilot also died. The Boulder County Coroner is yet to identify the victims who were on board a twin engine 1972 Cessna Skymaster when it went down about 10 minutes after the sightseeing plane ride began at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.  A fire followed the crash. "Crying my eyes, my heart out," said the children's father Joe Kirby. "Very little sleep."The sheriff came knocking on Wednesday night to...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

James Moore accused of attacking 75-year-old woman in Boulder

Boulder Police want to talk to anyone who witnessed a violently attack on a 75-year-old woman in broad daylight. Police say the attacked happened at 12:45 p.m. on July 21 on the bike path near Arapahoe and 13th Streets.Investigators say a man walked up to a couple, grabbed the woman by her hair and threw her to the ground - unprovoked.People nearby who saw what happened rushed to pull the suspect off of the victim and detain him until officers arrived. They identify him as 24-year-old James Moore. Police say Moore is not known to the Boulder area and has no local address.Moore was taken to the hospital on a medical hold. He now faces a charge of assault on an at-risk adult.Anyone who witnessed any part of this crime or has information related to this investigation is asked to call Detective S. Ramos at 303-441-3323 reference case 22-06932. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Community demands accountability for Denver LoDo shooting

Six bystanders are recovering after being wounded by Denver Police officers when they fired into a crowd over the weekend. Residents gathered outside the State Capitol Thursday to protest their actions, while demanding answers and accountability. Residents like Jennie Szunskie, who live downtown, are disappointed with DPD's actions and their response.  "[DPD] didn't even tell the victims that it was the police who shot them. They didn't take accountability," Szunskie said. "We shouldn't be having another mass shooting, caused by the police, with no answers." RELATED: 2 LoDo shooting victims describe chaos leading to Denver police shootingDenver Councilwoman At Large Robin Kniech...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fire erupts at abandoned motel on West Colfax

West Metro firefighters rushed to a fire at an abandoned motel on West Colfax Avenue Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the fire started in a ground floor unit and spread to two others on the second flood.They say the building, which was previously the Blue Sky Motel, has been closed for several months. The city of Lakewood says the license was revoked last fall.The city says a significant number of calls to police regarding the motel was one of the reasons it was closed down. "The owner of the 24-room motel on West Colfax Avenue admitted to the hearing officer that he hadn't followed the program's requirements even after he was put on probation earlier this year and ordered to institute several measures to reduce problems at the motel," city officials stated.The cause of the fire is being investigated.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Brush fire sends up smoke over Littleton

Dark smoke could be seen coming from Littleton on Wednesday afternoon. South Metro firefighters rushed to the railroad tracks east of Santa Fe Drive and south of Belleview Avenue.Firefighters say it is a brush fire, but they've contained it.There are no reports of injuries or structures being threatened.
CBS Denver

Jordan Waddy charged in connection with Lodo police shooting

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann charged a man on Friday who was involved in an altercation in Lodo last weekend that resulted in shots fired by Denver police officers. Jordan Waddy has been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault. Denver police have stated that Waddy, 21, pointed a gun at officers early Sunday morning after the bars closed and people poured out into the street.It began when police said that Waddy was in an altercation with other individuals at 20th and Larimer Street around 1:30 a.m. July 17....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man charged in supermarket attack incompetent for trial

The man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year remains mentally incompetent to stand trial, according to experts at the state mental hospital.Their findings about the mental health of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, were disclosed during a short court hearing Thursday. Alissa is accused of shooting outside the King Soopers store in Boulder on March 22, 2021 and then opening fire inside — killing customers, workers and a police officer who tried to stop the carnage. He surrendered after another officer shot and wounded him.Court proceedings against Alissa had been on hold since December when...
BOULDER, CO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Denver

Got expired plates? Be warned

Drive just about anywhere and you'll see one – expired license plates…and not just a couple months past due. "We see plates expired from years and years ago," said Trooper Brenton Kriel with Colorado State Patrol. Now, law enforcement agencies are pumping the brakes on the so-called "grace period" for those overdue tags. Police in Parker and Lone Tree along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and CSP joined forces on Wednesday for expired plates enforcement. "It's like a public education day -- contacting drivers, letting them know we're out here enforcing traffic laws," said Kriel. CBS Colorado rode along...
PARKER, CO
CBS Denver

Englewood officer fires shots at suspect stealing car

An officer fired shots at a suspect, later identified as Lars A. Bowen, while he was in the process of stealing a car from a business in Englewood Thursday morning.Bowen, 34, was arrested by Englewood Police Department after being accused of stealing the car while in the process of burglarizing a business in the 2900 block of S Umatilla Street. Police said he was still driving the stolen car at the time of his arrest. He faces charges of criminal attempted first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, aggravated motor vehicle theft and felony eluding.When police got to the scene on Thursday morning, they said Bowen was seen stealing a black 2019 Audi SQ5 SUV with damage on the front end and nearly hit an Englewood police officer while driving away. At the same time, another officer fired his gun at the suspect, but it did not stop him from getting away.  It was not confirmed if the suspect had been hit by shots fired by the responding police officer.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

After a month in a hospital, bicyclist struck in hit & run going home

Bicyclist Greg Johnson is headed home Thursday to continue a long recovery, while the driver of the car that hit him remains free. It could take years until he's able to do the things he likes to do. "When I asked the surgeon that was doing all the work on my leg, would I be able to ride a bike, he said, 'First, you need to worry about learning how to walk.'"Johnson has 21 broken bones, including an upper leg bone that shattered into about forty pieces. He now has rods in his back and pelvis. His fitness before the crash...
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

'Look twice' signs at Denver parking lots to encourage drivers to watch for motorcycles

An increase in motorcycle deaths in Colorado prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to launch a new safety campaign. The agency is placing safety signs at parking lot in Denver.They remind drivers to look twice for motorcyclists.Officials say deaths among motorcyclists are up 6% compared to 2021; 75 in 2022 compared to 71 in 2021."With the growing number of distractions in our lives, we need everyone to be more aware of motorcycles on our roads," said Darrell Lingk, CDOT's Office of Transportation Safety Director. "This campaign serves as a great reminder for drivers to watch for motorcycles before they turn...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Paddleboarder perishes after microburst at Lake Dillon

A man on a paddleboard was separated from his group and then his paddleboard by wind, rain and large waves as a storm cell moved into the Lake Dillon area Saturday afternoon. He did not survive.The storm cell created a microburst over the lake, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.The man's body was recovered 100 yards from shore Saturday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. The man was part of a group from the Front Range to recreate on the lake."The group saw the approaching storm and was heading back to the Dillon...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
"Illegal Firearms Is Biggest Problem" Denver's Police On Shootings

Within five days, Denver police officers were involved in three shootings that killed two suspects, injured a suspect, and injured five bystanders. In a news conference, Denver police walked through each of the incidents. Department Chief Paul Pazen acknowledged the innocent bystanders who were hurt at 20th and Larimer. On July 13, 2022, officers were called to an area near the Flea Market at Washington and Federal to address men with handguns. The men left the area in a car, and police did not chase. The police helicopter tracked the suspect vehicle to a parking lot on north Washington Street. Officers...
CBS Denver

Frederick investigating possible network hack

Town officials in Frederick called the FBI after it detected unauthorized activity on the town's computer network. Town officials say a group known for ransomware attacks alleged it hacked into the network.The police, FBI and digital forensic experts were immediately notified, and the town says it secured the network.They are still determining if the system was hacked, and if so, if any resident information has been compromised."Should we become aware of any personal information affected by the incident, the Town of Frederick will promptly notify individuals impacted and provide them with specific steps to take to protect their personal data," officials stated in a news release.Find information on the incident at the town's website.
FREDERICK, CO
CBS Denver

