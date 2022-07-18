4 dead in plane crash that ignited fire in Lefthand Canyon 00:26

Four people died in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon that started a wildfire Sunday morning, the FAA website confirmed Monday morning.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office say they originally thought the aircraft was a single engine craft, but they got updated information from the FAA.

According to the FAA website, one pilot and three passengers were on the plane, a Cessna P337, when it crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A 911 call about the crash was originally received by dispatchers at around 9:40 a.m.

CBS

The crash ignited a wildfire that prompted an evacuation warning by Boulder County Sheriff's Office that never manifested into an order for nearby homes. U.S. Forest Service reported the wildfire to be 1 acre in size.

NTSB investigated the cause of the crash on scene. According to the agency, investigators are unaware of any emergency radio traffic ahead of the crash. There will be enough evidence for NTSB to determine a cause; however, that could take 1 to 2 years to ultimately report.

NTSB investigators say data shows the plane descending into a left turn before the crash.

The FAA also lists the aircraft having an expired license as of April 30.

The sheriff's office say the victim's identities will be released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

