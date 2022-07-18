ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Lawmakers discuss special session and inflation relief

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hush discussion is proving frustrating for democrats who say the public needs to...

The Independent

Indiana Republicans propose abortion law with exceptions after firestorm over 10-year-old rape victim’s case

Republican lawmakers in Indiana have proposed an abortion ban with certain exceptions amid the ongoing furor over the case of a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim.When lawmakers take up the proposal on Monday, Indiana will become one of the first states to debate tighter abortion laws since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade last month.The proposed Indiana law would allow exceptions in cases of rape, incest or to protect a mother’s life. However, it is far from certain to pass as many hardline Republicans in the state want to ban all abortions.It comes as political fallout over a 10-year-old...
Variety

Georgia’s Six-Week Abortion Ban Will Go Into Effect

A federal appeals court lifted the injunction blocking Georgia’s “heartbeat” abortion ban on Wednesday, which will allow the law to go into effect. The law prohibits abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat — generally around six weeks — and has been on hold since it was signed in 2019. In its ruling on Wednesday, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade means that there is no constitutional right to an abortion, and the law can take effect.
HuffPost

Louisiana Judge Allows Abortions To Resume In State, For Now

A judge in Louisiana blocked the state from enforcing a near-total ban on abortions for the second time Tuesday, temporarily allowing the procedure amid a legal back-and-forth after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Judge Donald Johnson issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state’s...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Republican files complaint against PAC promoting Kari Lake campaign, says finance form masks its donors

A Republican consultant filed a complaint Wednesday against a political action committee that has spent $2.1 million to promote the gubernatorial campaign of former television anchor Kari Lake, saying its financial reports served to mask the source of its donations, in violation of state law. Tyler Montague, a Republican political...
Ohio Capital Journal

After raising doubts about rape victim, AG’s office won’t say if he supports abortion law

Now that one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the United States is in effect in Ohio, some of the state’s Republican leaders don’t seem to want to discuss it. Consider Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. He rushed to court on June 24 just after Roe v Wade was overturned to implement the Ohio law, […] The post After raising doubts about rape victim, AG’s office won’t say if he supports abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
960 The Ref

No immediate ruling in Louisiana abortion case

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — A hearing on Louisiana’s laws banning most abortions ended Monday without an immediate ruling from a state judge who kept in place a temporary restraining order that has allowed abortions to proceed while legal arguments are unfolding. The “trigger law” was designed...
AFP

US doctors embroiled in sudden legal uncertainty over abortions

Days after the US state of Ohio banned abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, doctor Mae Winchester had a patient who needed to terminate her pregnancy to save her life.  It has said the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) supersedes state abortion laws if the procedure is needed to stabilize a pregnant patient -- a move praised by abortion rights supporters, who have pressured President Joe Biden's administration to preserve access to the procedure.
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
MSNBC

What too many of the states banning abortions have in common

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
The Independent

Mississippi clinic drops challenge of near-ban on abortion

Mississippi's last abortion clinic on Tuesday dropped its lawsuit that sought to block the state from enforcing a law that bans most abortions. The action came a day after clinic owner Diane Derzis told The Associated Press that she had sold Jackson Women's Health Organization, the facility that was at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade. Derzis also said she had no intention to reopen the clinic, even if a state court allowed her to do so.
Slate

An Abortion Story Confirmed

Before the Dobbs decision overturned Americans’ right to abortion, I reported out the story of Shirley Wheeler for Slate’s Slow Burn podcast. Shirley is thought to be the first woman in the U.S. convicted of manslaughter for having an abortion. Her story fascinated me because of that assumed, awful “first”—it was extremely rare for women to be prosecuted for getting abortions before Roe, even though the procedure was criminalized in many states (and was illegal in Florida, where Shirley lived). As I dug more into her story, I was won over by her bravery, too—her refusal to tell the police who had performed her abortion, despite being thrown in jail. And I was shocked to learn about the punishment she faced after getting convicted: A male judge, sentencing her to two years’ probation, required her either to marry her boyfriend or leave the state.
The Atlantic

The Coming Rise of Abortion as a Crime

Before last week, women attempting to have their pregnancies terminated in states hostile to abortion rights already faced a litany of obstacles: lengthy drives, waiting periods, mandated counseling, throngs of volatile protesters. Now they face a new reality. Although much is still unknown about how abortion bans will be enforced, we have arrived at a time when abortions—and even other pregnancy losses—might be investigated as potential crimes. In many states across post-Roe America, expect to see women treated like criminals.
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
