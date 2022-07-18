ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Total Wine is Hiring in Indy and for New Stores Around Indy

By Mark Lasbury
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a great chance to join the alcohol industry and work for an up-and-coming company. Total Wine & More has enjoyed huge success since opening in Nora, and they are expanding their operation at that location – which means they are hiring for positions at that established...

indianapolismonthly.com

Monon 30 Breathes Life Into Urban Blight

TRAVELING the Monon Trail, pedestrians can explore art galleries and lounge in the Japanese gardens of Carmel, or peruse vintage and antiques stores and grab a bite to eat in the restaurants of Broad Ripple. However, as the trail nears downtown, travelers are met with dilapidated industrial plants and blighted lumberyards.
CARMEL, IN
indyschild.com

13 Indiana Day Trips Perfect for Late Summer

It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
INDIANA STATE
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

The 9 Best Ice Cream Shops in Indianapolis For a Frozen Treat

A hot summer day and a cool ice cream cone go hand-in-hand. No matter where you are in Indy, you’re never too far away from great ice cream. Whether you like your ice cream in a cup or cone, made into a milkshake, sandwiched between cookies or plopped on pie, you’ll find the perfect place in Indianapolis to cool off with a creamy treat. Here are 9 great ice cream places to visit this summer!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

AES Indiana reports 'large outage' in Indy on dangerously hot day

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 11,000 AES Indiana customers had their power out on Wednesday during a dangerously hot afternoon in central Indiana. "Feels like" temperatures were between 100° and 105°+ from around noon to 6 p.m. It was in that window that AES Indiana reported more than 11,000 customers without power on the north and northeast side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

AES: Nearly 6,000 people without power in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is working to restore power after a large outage on Indianapolis’ north and northeast side. As of 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, 5,802 customers were without power in Indianapolis, according to AES Indiana’s online outage map. The outage seems to be clustered near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana State Fair unveils discounts, deals for 2022 festivities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is unveiling deals and discounts for this year's festivities, which begin Friday, July 29. Since the fair is closed on Tuesdays this year, the popular $2 Tuesdays are gone. Instead, fairgoers can take advantage of $3 Thursdays presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, with $3 admission, $3 midway rides, and $3 food options at each food stand.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Dress for Success will expand services

A $75,000 grant from Glick Family Foundation will allow Dress for Success Indianapolis to reach and empower hundreds more women in the workplace. Julie Petr, executive director of Dress for Success Indianapolis, said the funding will allow access to more services. “Being able to open our doors on an evening...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Local family purchases downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar

Bryan and Kim Rice wanted to own their own bar. It just so happens a restaurant came with fulfilling that dream. On June 12, the Rice family took ownership of Pudder’s in downtown Shelbyville, purchasing the restaurant and bar from Val and Alicia Phares. “We did not want a...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Home To Roost In Nora

BEER, BARBECUE, and bar food may take center stage at Sahm’s Hospitality Group’s most recent expansions. But it was a no-brainer when plans were announced to turn the longtime Sahm’s Alehouse in Nora into the second outpost of The Roost, the Fishers breakfast draw that has been Sahm’s sole morning-focused spot since 1996. Much of the same vibe has been imported to the new Monon Trail location, down to the psychedelic 1970s stripes. The menu reads a lot more 2022, with four styles of bubbly and a carbonated margarita to kick-start your morning, as well as a Bee Sting latte (with local Metal Honey) and a strawberry açaí refresher for the healthy set. Skillets and Benedicts include a Hoosier Benedict with a battered pork tenderloin and plenty of sausage gravy over a flaky biscuit topped with poached eggs. The Huevos Divorcé is a spin on huevos rancheros with red and green salsas. And the chicken and waffles comes with Nashville tenders. 1435 E. 86th St., 317-735-1293, theroostindiana.com/nora.
FISHERS, IN
WRTV

Leo's Eatery opens third location in McCordsville

It’s no secret Hancock County has been in a state of constant growth and today and new locally owned eatery is celebrating their grand opening. This is the third Leo’s Eatery location to open, this one in Hancock County. Brother and sister duo Keith White and Stephanie White-Longworth...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Celebrating National Hot Dog Day with The Coney Lady

Natasha Williams, chef, owner and operator of The Coney Lady, and Shaun Irving Jr., “mommy’s manager” of The Coney Lady, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about their family business and the special types of hot dogs they serve. This week’s special at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

On the grow: Fort Ben Farmers Market thrives in new location

The Fort Ben Cultural Campus at Post Road and Otis Avenue is abuzz every Thursday night throughout the summer. In its new location, the Fort Ben Farmers Market is seeing more traffic than ever and has added more vendors to the annual market. The market, which was formerly conducted at...
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Zoo welcomes four new baby monkeys

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo has added four new additions to their long-tailed macaque exhibit. Their names are Mae, Gemma, Bea and Emerald, or Emmie for short. The babies were born in May just weeks apart from each other. Zoo staff says they have a total of 28...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

America’s first delivery-only restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — Tim McIntosh the Chef at ClusterTruck stopped by the studio to share the delicious menu offerings from America’s first delivery only restaurant. Follow ClusterTruck on Instagram to catch the Brickyard’s picks (aka Brick Picks) and for a chance to win four tickets to the Verizon 200 and a ClusterTruck giftcard!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Kelsey Murphy talks menu changes at Fishers restaurant Inspo

INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of “MasterChef: Legends,” Kelsey Murphy, talks about upcoming menu changes at her restaurant in the Fishers Test Kitchen. Murphy is keeping the fan favorites at Inspo, removing a handful of items and adding a lot more to the menu, including a Cuban sandwich featuring pulled pork from Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas, which is also located in the Fishers Test Kitchen.
FISHERS, IN

