Restaurants

Podcast: A Challenging Time for Restaurant Tech

By Michael Wolf
 3 days ago
In this episode of The Spoon, we are joined by long-time restaurant and restaurant tech journalist Nancy Luna of Insider to compare notes...

TheSpoon

Podcast: The Hard Business of Building an At-Scale Restaurant Tech Company

Anyone who’s read Jordan Thaeler’s publication Reforming Retail knows he likes to tell it like it is when it comes to restaurant tech. No matter whether it’s the business model of payment processors or the difficulties of building an at-scale restaurant tech startup, you can find his no-holds-barred analysis on a wide variety of topics on a website he describes as, “a cathartic output to all the nonsense” he sees in the industry.
ECONOMY
TheSpoon

Will Wonder Reinvent the Food Delivery Biz, or Become Another Cautionary Tale? Only Time Will Tell

Imagine you wanted to build a complete-from-scratch meal delivery company. Not just the delivery part like Doordash. I’m talking about building a company that is essentially an entire restaurant and food delivery industry in a box, one that works with big-name chefs to develop new restaurant concepts, builds centralized food production facilities, creates a network of mini-kitchen hubs around a large metro area, and owns the delivery network to get the food to people’s doors.
BUSINESS
TheSpoon

ReGrained Changes Name to Upcycled Foods as It Diversifies Into Non-Grain Upcycled Ingredients

ReGrained is now Upcycled Foods Inc. The company, which announced the new name as well as a variety of new partners and product announcements at the IFT First trade show taking place this week in Chicago, explained the name change made sense for a startup that had evolved from being a maker of consumer packaged food products utilizing spent brewer’s grain to a platform company that develops upcycled food ingredients for partners and its own group of brands.
CHICAGO, IL
TheSpoon

Do You Have The Next Big Idea in Cooking Technology?

Here at The Spoon, we think a lot about cooking. Sure, a big part of why is because we love to eat, but it’s also because we’re obsessed with cooking technology. And to be honest, there’s been a shortage of exciting new technology to make food and drink over the past couple of years. While we’ve seen some exciting advances like new smart ovens, crazy food robots, and even a drink replicator, the reality is there’s a lot more room for innovation.
ELECTRONICS
TheSpoon

PizzaHQ Opens to Public With Plans to Deliver 1,500 Robot-Powered Pizzas Per Day

The robotic pizza chain of the future envisioned by Darryl Dueltgen and Jason Udrija took a big step forward this week as its first location opened to the public. The company, which The Spoon first wrote about last year, envisions a modern take on the pizza chain by building a network of robot-powered pizza restaurants tailored for delivery. Its founders started working with Picnic last year to optimize the Seattle startup’s pizza robot to work with their new restaurant concept. Earlier this year, they started delivering pizzas to corporate and education customers and, as of this week, started making pizzas for the public.
SEATTLE, WA
TheSpoon

Atomo Raises $40 Million To Scale Its Beanless, Upcycled Coffee

Today Seattle-based Atomo announced it had raised $40 million in Series A funding to scale production of its beanless coffee, according to an announcement sent to The Spoon. When the company’s founders made the rounds in 2019, they pitched Atomo as the first ‘molecular’ coffee company. They had just emerged from the company’s chief scientist’s garage with a prototype of a ready-to-drink coffee made from upcycled ingredients, and eventually launched a Kickstarter with plans to make a ground coffee substitute that, when brewed, tasted and caffeinated like coffee.
SEATTLE, WA
TheSpoon

The Spoon Weekly: Wonder’s Big Bet, Parc’s Cold Chain Spinout, a Hard Look at Model for 15 Minute Grocery

Imagine you wanted to build a complete-from-scratch meal delivery company. Not just the delivery part like Doordash. I’m talking about building a company that is essentially an entire restaurant and food delivery industry in a box, one that works with big-name chefs to develop new restaurant concepts, builds centralized food production facilities, creates a network of mini-kitchen hubs around a large metro area, and owns the delivery network to get the food to people’s doors.
RETAIL
TheSpoon

Pizzametry, Pioneering Maker of Pizza-Making Robotic Kiosks, Is Looking for a Buyer

Pizzametry, the maker of the industry’s first pizza-making robot, is looking for a buyer. In an interview with The Spoon, Pizzametry President Jim Benjamin said that the company, which has been working on its pizza robot for close to two decades, has continued operations for the last few years but has reached the point where they think another owner should take the reins to bring the product to market.
SEATTLE, WA
TheSpoon

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

