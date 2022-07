Right when it seemed lockdowns were over in Iowa, birds were put into their own lockdowns as farmers tried to mitigate the spread of disease. Over 13 million commercial and backyard birds in Iowa have died of highly pathogenic avian influenza since March causing people to increase their biosecurity more and cancel bird exhibits. Those flocks that were infected were hit with harder lockdowns to make sure the disease doesn’t spread.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO