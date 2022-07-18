ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penalties for withdrawing money from your 401(k) early

By Jessica Walrack
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 401(k) plan can play a key role in your retirement income, especially if you resist the urge to withdraw from it early (before age 59 ½). However, you may need a lump sum of cash at some point in your life - such as to cover a medical emergency or...

Chris
3d ago

What 401k? Thanks to Joe Biden for ensuring that most of us will work until we die. He's busy worrying about lining Hunters pockets, instead of fixing this mess he got us in.

I'm awake
3d ago

Thanks to Biden and Democrats. 401-K are now 201-k thanks to the highest inflation in 40 yt

Tracy Broseke
2d ago

Honestly the way things are going if people wanted to pull their 401k they should be able to without penalties. We probably won't have one soon anyway losing hundreds by the day.

The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
CNET

Stimulus Checks Are Coming to Residents in 13 States. Will You Get a Tax Rebate?

After the start of the pandemic, the federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 2021 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021. It's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to their residents.
Community Policy