Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Lands Panasonic’s Second Huge US EV Battery Factory

By Jim Motavalli
Autoweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese multinational electronics company Panasonic is set to build a new lithium-ion battery plant near Kansas City. The facility represents a $4 billion investment and will create up to 4000 jobs. The Kansas plant is expected to produce Tesla-designed next-generation 4680 cells and supply the carmaker’s factory in...

www.autoweek.com

