Ivana Trump Planned To Leave Beloved Dog Tiger Millions In Her Will

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
Source: Mega

Ivana Trump is taking care of her beloved pooch even after death. Radar is told Donald Trump's ex-wife planned to leave her dog, Tiger, millions in her will.

We're also told Tiger is currently living with her longtime assistant, Dorothy.

"Tiger was her best friend. She loved that dog,” a family source told RadarOnline.com. “Tiger was always getting under her feet and snapping at everyone but her. Ivana didn’t care."

Source: Mega

Revealing just how attached Ivana was to her pup, our insider added, “Tiger was all she had. She died a single woman. Her children were grown up — and she would have been totally alone if not for Tiger. I wouldn’t be surprised if she left millions in her will to Tiger.”

Instead of flowers at her funeral, RadarOnline.com is told mourners will be asked to make donations to a dog rescue. “She loved animals more than people," our source stated.

Ivana plunged down the stairs to her grisly death on Thursday. The New York Medical Examiner revealed her cause of death was blunt impact injuries to her torso after taking a nasty spill inside her Upper East Side apartment.

When Manhattan paramedics arrived at her home, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Source: Mega

Ivana married Trump in 1977, making her his first wife. They welcomed three children together — Don Jr., 44, Ivanka, 40, and Eric, 38. Their relationship was plagued with scandal, including an infamous affair with Marla Maples. RadarOnline.com is told Maples is NOT invited to Ivana's funeral.

Ivana and Trump divorced in 1992. She got $14 million, a mansion in Connecticut, and a city apartment thanks to their postnuptial agreement.

Following her death, Trump took to social media to release a statement.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Trump wrote.

Source: Mega

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana."

Ivana was 73 years old.

