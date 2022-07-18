ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLACKPINK’s Jennie Joins The Weeknd’s HBO Drama ‘The Idol’

By Kelli Boyle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim will appear in HBO‘s The Idol alongside Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. The “Blinding Lights” singer debuted The Idol teaser trailer during his concert at New Jersey’s Met Life Stadium on Saturday, July 16. And while Kim’s appearance is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, K-Pop fans spotted her...

