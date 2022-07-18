ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Man confesses to fatal stabbing after random hookup in Prospect Park

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

A Yonkers man confessed to fatally stabbing a homeless man after a random sex hookup in Prospect Park early Monday, police sources said.

Anthony Dejesus, 28, called 911 at 2:30 a.m. allegedly admitting he knifed his partner in an area called the Vale of Cashmere — known as a cruising spot. Miguel Andrews, 37, was found clinging to life with stab wounds to his arms and upper body.

Medics rushed Andrews to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Brooklyn Methodist but he could not be saved.

The two men had met in a wooded area near Grand Army Plaza and smoked pot. Dejesus performed a sex act on Andrews before attacking him, sources said he told police. It’s unclear what sparked the stabbing.

Dejesus, of Yonkers, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Andrews was homeless, police said.

The Vale, a lush patch of the park that attracts bird-watchers, has been a dangerous spot for years.

In April 2006, a 61-year-old man in the area was fatally knifed in the chest. The prior October, two men were shot and wounded, and in 2000 five men were beaten by a suspect dressed as a ninja.

In his final days in office last year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced $40 million in funding to restore the area.

Comments / 17

Donna Powell
3d ago

That's what happens when you hook up with people you don't know. Don't feel sorry at all, people don't learn.

Reply(2)
6
WhiteTearsYummy
3d ago

Well, that’s gross. At least we’re rid of them both.

Reply(1)
15
 

Daily News

Bronx teen playing with toy water gun fatally shot by correction officer: NYPD

A young man firing a toy water gun was fatally shot in the Bronx early Thursday — and an off-duty city Department of Corrections officer was later arrested for the slaying. Dion Middleton, 45, was hit with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Raymond Chaluisant, 18. According to police, Chaluisant was firing a toy water gun from inside a car and Middleton ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, struck near Coney Island boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen was shot during a dispute Wednesday night near the Coney Island boardwalk, according to authorities. The victim, 19, got into an argument with the shooter near the intersection of Surf and Stillwell avenues around 9:45 p.m., police said. As the disagreement intensified, the gunman opened fire, striking the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen found dead in his car in the Bronx, police say

MOUNT HOPE, the BRONX (PIX11) — A teen was found fatally shot inside a car in the Bronx early Thursday morning, police said. The 18-year-old male was in his vehicle at the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue in Mount Hope when he was killed, police said. Authorities responded to the incident at around 1:15 […]
BRONX, NY
howafrica.com

Bronx Community Mourns Ghanaian Woman Fatally Stabbed In Her Home; Husband Charged

Family and friends are mourning a Ghanaian woman who was stabbed to death inside her Bedford Park apartment last week. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. last Thursday found 52-year-old Monica Akua unresponsive with multiple stab wounds inside Tracey Towers, Pix11 reported. She was rushed to an area hospital by first responders but she didn’t make it.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn shooting: Shocking video of incident released

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released a shocking video of a shooting that left four people wounded in Brooklyn Sunday evening. A 16-year-old was left in critical condition after the incident. It happened just after 8 p.m. in Brownsville near Livonia Ave. and Rockaway Ave. The 16-year-old was shot...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Two NYC bicyclists struck, one killed, within five hour span: police

One bicyclist was killed and another was hospitalized in two separate crashes within a five-hour span, cops said Thursday. The carnage began around 10 p.m. Wednesday when a Subaru slammed into 43-year-old Wenntwen Porgho in the Bronx, cops said. The Subaru, which was heading south on Bronxwood Ave., struck Porgho as it made a left turn onto Williamsbridge Road, cops said. Porgho was in the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Conn. man trafficked ‘ghost guns’ through NYC, had custom-built AR-15 with Bloods slogan: feds

A ghost gun dealer caught trafficking firearm parts through Manhattan put his own flourish on a custom-made AR-15 rifle: Red paint and a Bloods gang slogan etched on the weapon, according to federal prosecutors. Melvin Burroughs, 35, of Ansonia, Conn., ran a ghost gun and gun trafficking business since 2019, Manhattan federal prosecutors charged Thursday. But a broad-daylight incident outside ...
ANSONIA, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

School bus full of bus drivers overturns on Bronx highway: NYPD

Three-dozen bus drivers for a city summer program were injured early Thursday after the bus they were riding in flipped onto its side on a Bronx highway, police said. The yellow school bus — which had no children aboard — was heading north on the Hutchinson River Parkway after passing the Cross Bronx Expressway interchange around 5:55 a.m. when it overturned as it took exit 1A, cops said. The ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Teen dies of wound from East Harlem shooting, NYPD says

The 14-year-old struck in the head — one of two teens shot in broad daylight in East Harlem Tuesday — has died, police said Wednesday. Justin Streeter, of Plainfield, N.J., often spent time in the neighborhood where his grandparents live while his parents worked in the city, his heartbroken grandmother told the Daily News.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
fox5ny.com

3 people shot outside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD says three males were shot on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Wednesday. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in front of 1115 Rutland Rd. outside the Sutter Av.-Rutland Rd. subway station in Brownsville. EMS took the victims to Brookdale Hospital. Their conditions were not known. Three men...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Porsche SUV slams into e-scooter in Queens

A speeding black Porsche SUV driver slams into a 30-year-old man on a stand-up electric scooter in Queens. (New York Daily News Handout) A speeding hit-and-run driver in a Porsche SUV slammed into a 30-year-old man on an electric scooter in Queens — sending him flying over the vehicle before landing in a battered and bloody heap several feet away — a horrifying video of the crash shows.
QUEENS, NY
Comments / 0

