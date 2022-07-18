Man confesses to fatal stabbing after random hookup in Prospect Park

A Yonkers man confessed to fatally stabbing a homeless man after a random sex hookup in Prospect Park early Monday, police sources said.

Anthony Dejesus, 28, called 911 at 2:30 a.m. allegedly admitting he knifed his partner in an area called the Vale of Cashmere — known as a cruising spot. Miguel Andrews, 37, was found clinging to life with stab wounds to his arms and upper body.

Medics rushed Andrews to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Brooklyn Methodist but he could not be saved.

The two men had met in a wooded area near Grand Army Plaza and smoked pot. Dejesus performed a sex act on Andrews before attacking him, sources said he told police. It’s unclear what sparked the stabbing.

Dejesus, of Yonkers, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Andrews was homeless, police said.

The Vale, a lush patch of the park that attracts bird-watchers, has been a dangerous spot for years.

In April 2006, a 61-year-old man in the area was fatally knifed in the chest. The prior October, two men were shot and wounded, and in 2000 five men were beaten by a suspect dressed as a ninja.

In his final days in office last year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced $40 million in funding to restore the area.