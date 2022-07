Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center has become the first hospital in New Jersey to acquire an intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Combi Suite allows for MR images to be taken before surgery, enhancing presurgical planning, as well as during the procedure, to improve the accuracy of brain tumor removal. When not in use during surgery, the MRI suite is available for diagnostic imaging, adding to the hospital’s existing arsenal of imaging tools.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO