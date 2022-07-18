Vintage subway car sells for $235,700 at auction

Vintage subway car sells for $235,700 00:28

NEW YORK -- A vintage New York City subway car that went up for auction has sold for 35-times the starting bid.

In June, the only remaining Redbird train car was put on the auction block with a starting bid of $6,500 . It sold for $235,700.

The Redbirds are remembered for taking visitors to the 1964 World's Fair at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The fleet was phased out in the early 2000s and most of the cars wound up in the Atlantic Ocean to form a reef barrier.

The buyer has not come forward.