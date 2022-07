(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials paused this week to remember a community backbone. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council remembered Erv Friesen, who died earlier this month at the age of 79. In addition to serving as Nebraska City High School principal from 1979-to-2001, Friesen was also director of the Nebraska City Chamber of Commerce from 2001-to-2005, and then director of the Missouri River Basin Lewis and Clark Center from 2006 to 2016. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette shared his memories of Friesen in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.

