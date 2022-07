BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Mountain Hawks celebrated the end of another successful season by presenting their annual team awards. The women's track and field team won three Patriot League titles, one ECAC title and broke nine school records during both the indoor and outdoor seasons while the men's track and field team won three Patriot League titles and one IC4A title and broke eight school records during the indoor and outdoor seasons.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO