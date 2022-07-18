ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Adorable emu goes viral for constantly interrupting his owner’s videos

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQ3j7_0gjnm8Py00

An adorable emu has continued to go viral on social media for interrupting all of his owner ’s TikTok videos.

On TikTok , Taylor, who runs Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida, frequently posts videos of and about her animals. At beginning of some of her clips, her large bird named Emmanuel can be seen walking into the shot and putting his face close up to the camera.

A compilation of the clips where Emmanuel disturbs her owner’s videos was shared to Twitter this week and features plenty of moments from Taylor’s TiKTok account where Emmanuel pops his head into the frame.

“I’m trying to educate people right now, OK,” Taylor says to the bird in one clip. “Can you just stop?”

Another clip shows Taylor petting her cow, as Emmanuel is walking in front of the camera once again. A following clip has Taylor looking over at a black swan in a lake when Emmanuel interrupts. She tells him: “Don’t do it.”

Hilariously, Taylor appears to accept the fact that the bird was going to keep interrupting her and simply tells him to “do it” at one point. The bird went on to open his mouth, poke his beak at the camera, and knock the device down to the floor.

After he repeatedly hit the camera with his beak, Taylor sarcastically asked: “How did that make you feel? Was it everything that you ever wanted, and wished for, and hoped for in life? Do you feel fulfilled now?”

On Twitter, the post has more than 22.1m views, with viewers expressing how amused they are by Taylor’s bird.

“Emmanuel [is] legit my Spirit animal, man,” one wrote, while another said: “I will definitely be yelling ‘Emmanuel, DON’T DO IT’ to one of my animals within 24 hours. My bet is it will be to the Sharknado cat.”

Other viewers went on to praise Taylor’s close bond with Emmanuel and noted how it reminds them of a relationship between a parent and child.

“That the internet’s most viral videos so often entail human’s emotions for animals of all kinds - not just dogs and cats - says a great deal about our natural relationship with them,” one wrote.

“You need to write a children’s book about Emmanuel the Emu who wouldn’t behave - but you loved him anyway,” another added. “As a kid who got in trouble all the time, it would be so on point.”

In a video posted to her TikTok on 17 July, Taylor thanked her viewers for their support “over the last few weeks”. While she explained how she has always been an “animal lover” and has been “creating content since 2013,” Emmanuel made another uninvited appearance in her video, before knocking her camera down.

@knucklebumpfarms

Emmanuel and I wanted to pop in and say THANK YOU for all of the love and support! We pray this account will be a safe space for everyone seeking a little joy in this dark world❤️ WE LOVE YOU! (Emmanuel has a message for you at the end🤣) #emmanueltheemu #emu #thankyou

♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms

“I’m trying to tell them thank you because they’ve been supporting us on the internet,” she told him. “I know you don’t know what the internet is, but you’re literally kind of famous on there.”

Taylor emphasised her gratitude in the caption, as she wrote, “We pray this account will be a safe space for everyone seeking a little joy in this dark world. WE LOVE YOU!”

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Beast

Videos Emerge of Sesame Place Character Snubbing MORE Black Kids

More videos have emerged of a Sesame Place character seemingly ignoring Black kids, a day after the Sesame Street-themed park in Philadelphia claimed a viral clip was the result of a one-off misunderstanding. The videos surfaced after a clip of two Black girls watching the Sesame Street Party Parade went...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Cute Cats Funny Cats#Viral Videos#Birds#Little Joy#Pet Lover#Tiktok#Knuckle Bump Farms
Rolling Stone

This Mother-Daughter Duo Has Become the Center of Creepy TikTok Conspiracy Theories

At first glance, Bebop and Bebe, a TikTok page with more than two million followers, looks like a typical, albeit somewhat idiosyncratic, family account. The page features videos of Bebop, a girl with stick-straight hair who looks to be about eight or nine years old, mugging for the camera with her mom, a peroxide blond with a fondness for ethereal makeup filters. Together they dance to songs like “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle” remix, lip-synching poorly to audios, usually against the backdrop of what appears to be a splashily decorated preteen girl’s room, with Bebop flaunting a wide range of impressive makeup looks and hairstyles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
pethelpful.com

Video of Cows 'Yelling' at Their Owner for Being Late to Feed Them Is Priceless

You know how grumpy you get when you wake up hungry? Now imagine if it was your job was to feed a group of angry, hungry cows. BIG yikes. That was the case for one TikToker who was getting an ear full when she went to feed the cows one morning, but don't worry — she was not going to take their sass lying down.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy