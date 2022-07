MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Head Coach Aston Rhoden put the final touches on his 2022 coaching staff on Tuesday with the addition of assistant coach Hannah Hoefs. Hoefs joins the Blue Raiders after from Shenandoah University, where she coached for a year and a half during two different stints with the Hornets.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO