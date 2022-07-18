City of Lyndon to launch its own police department in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple thieves stole a moving truck, filled with the belongings of a UofL student this week. That student, Kendall Williams, was spending the night at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Old Henry road when the truck was taken. "When it happens to you," Williams...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community is coming together to help a Louisville woman stay cool in the summer heat after two porch pirates stole her air conditioning unit from her home. Elizabeth Curry is deaf, and has been without air conditioning since two strangers stole her $300 window unit...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for several people suspected of breaking into multiple homes in Spencer County before leading police on a chase into Jefferson County early Thursday. According to Spencer County Sheriff Scott Herndon, police were called to the Arbor Green neighborhood around 3 a.m. after reports...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ulvalde, Buffalo, Highland Park, those are all communities shattered by mass shootings this year. But is Louisville's police force ready to respond if the worst happens?. Gun violence is no stranger to Louisville. The record number of homicides in one year was set in 2021, which...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people, a teenager and a bystander, were shot during a fight in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood Thursday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue around 7:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a statement. That's off Dixie Highway near West Ormsby Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said an 18-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning after she got out of a stolen vehicle and leaped from Interstate 64. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Lilly Howard. Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 64E earlier this week. It happened just after 4 p.m. on July 19, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff. That's when a box truck lost control near the Hurstbourne Parkway exit in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Salem, Indiana man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Clarksville. John Leffler, 63, was identified as the pedestrian killed on Brown Station Way West near North Clark Boulevard. Clarksville Police officers responded to the crash around 9:57 p.m. on Sunday. Police are currently...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Current and former Louisville Metro Police SWAT officers said they are owed back pay going back nearly two decades for time spent on-call. Opening statements began Wednesday morning in the case that's expected to last several weeks. The lawsuit filed in 2016 claims members of the LMPD SWAT time should have been paid for "on-call" time dating back to 2002.
An out of control driver hit a family of four in downtown Louisville - killing a father. It's a terrible tragedy - one that I think could have been prevented. Concrete bollards should've been in place to protect this family - and anyone walking in a busy area of downtown. It's a simple and cost effective way to protect people from reckless drivers. The city of Louisville protects property and businesses with these concrete pillars - now it's time to protect the people.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More police officers will soon be on the streets of Lyndon after a merger with a local police department allowed the city to create its own. The Graymoor-Devondale Police Department is now known at the Lyndon Police Department. The announcement was made Tuesday with Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan and Chief Grady Throneberry.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Unedited body camera footage was released Wednesday showing Louisville Metro Police officers shooting a wanted fugitive who allegedly shot an officer in the chest in Shawnee Park. Edited body camera footage and personnel files of the officers involved was released last week, but now — 10...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-car crash Thursday morning in the Russell neighborhood resulted with one person ejected from a car and killed. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. at 22nd and Chestnut streets. Ellis said a car going south on 22nd Street collided with a car that had run the red light eastbound on Chestnut Street.
PIONEER VILLAGE, Ky. — It was Tuesday when two brothers stopped by Blue Sky Self Storage on Preston Highway to check on their snowmobiles. When they couldn't find them in the lot, they called their mom. Brandi Herring immediately called the manager. "She said, 'I'm sorry, there's nothing we...
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's inspector general announced an investigation on Tuesday into the police shooting at Shawnee Park earlier this month. Edward Harness' office is independent and was created after the social justice movement of 2020. Harness wants to talk to witnesses or anyone with video of the shooting.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who shot an Louisville Metro Police officer and then was shot by police at Shawnee Park is now facing federal charges. Herbert Lee, 30, was wanted for three different warrants July 10 when police approached him at the Dirt Bowl tournament at the park in west Louisville. As officers approached Lee, police said he took off running.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said officers recovered items taken from a break-in at a gun store in southwest Jefferson County early Wednesday, and the business is offering a cash reward for information. An LMPD spokesperson said in a written statement that officers from the 3rd Division responded...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thirty kilograms of cocaine and one kilogram of fentanyl intercepted earlier this month were set to be distributed around Louisville and eastern Kentucky, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration said in a news release Thursday. Louisville DEA agents, working with the Jeffersontown Police Department recovered the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police interrupted an attempted gun store robbery in Valley Station, police say. Around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, LMPD Third Division officers responded to a burglar alarm in the 5000 block of Stephan Drive. That is where it meets Dixie Highway. As police were arriving at the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured in a fire that spread between two homes in west Louisville on Thursday. According to Louisville Fire Maj. Bobby Cooper, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 2900 block of Slevin Street around 5:30 p.m. That's in the Portland neighborhood.
