City of Lyndon to launch its own police department in Louisville

An out of control driver hit a family of four in downtown Louisville - killing a father. It's a terrible tragedy - one that I think could have been prevented. Concrete bollards should've been in place to protect this family - and anyone walking in a busy area of downtown. It's a simple and cost effective way to protect people from reckless drivers. The city of Louisville protects property and businesses with these concrete pillars - now it's time to protect the people.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO