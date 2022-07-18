ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Lumberton, Robeson County follow state, nation gas price plunge

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXHkX_0gjnkgDj00
Editor’s Notes: The Robesonian wants to know how gas prices have impacted your summer vacation plans. TAKE THE POLL

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Robeson County was selling for $4.24 on Monday, according to a Robesonian survey of local stations. That’s the lowest it’s been since mid-May.

Gasoline prices remain lower than average prices around both the state and nation, but have mimicked nationwide trends.

The highest average price of gasoline in the greater Lumberton area peaked on June 17 when drivers were paying $4.63 per gallon; since then, prices have fallen slowly to $4.24 on Monday.

“Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”

The national average for a gallon of gas fell 15 cents since last week to $4.49, according to GasBuddy report on Monday. A Monday AAA report had the average price of a gallon of gas selling for $4.52.

The steady decline is due to lower domestic demand for gasoline at the pump and a much lower global price for oil, according to information released Monday by AAA. The cost of a barrel of oil is in the mid-$90s, down from around $110 two weeks ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dropped from 9.41 million b/d to 8.06 million b/d last week, while total domestic gas stocks increased by 5.8 million bbl.

The decrease in demand and declining oil prices have helped push pump prices down. As these supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see price relief at the pump, according to AAA.

Monday’s reported decline was the fifth consecutive week that the nation’s average gas price has fallen, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week.

De Haan said that barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, the national average could fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August.”

“So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead,” De Haan said.

Oil Prices

With strong earnings announcements to start the week, crude oil prices were in rally mode, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil up $2.24 to $99.83 per barrel, still a drop from last week’s $101.39 start, according to the GasBuddy report released on Monday.

Brent crude was also moving higher in early trade, up $2.62 to $103.78 per barrel, slightly lower than last Monday’s $104.16 level. Oil prices have fallen in four of the last five weeks, pulling refined products down in the process. Oil prices continue to be pulled in different directions as views of the global economy shift as new economic data hits markets.

Last week, some initial earnings reports were mixed, sending oil lower, while Monday’s reports were more upbeat, sending oil higher, according to the Monday’s report. Additionally, Pres. Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia over the weekend doesn’t seem to have materialized in any new significant oil production announcements. China continues to see COVID-19 shutdowns as well, boosting the prospects that China could face a slowing economy or recession.

Gas price trends

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.99 per gallon, down 30 cents from last week, followed by $4.19, $4.39, $4.29, and $4.49 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. price is $4.39 per gallon, down 16 cents from last week and about 12 cents lower than the national average.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.71/gal, while the bottom 10% average $3.82/gal.

The states with the lowest average prices: South Carolina ($3.99), Texas ($4.01), and Mississippi ($4.02).

The states with the highest prices: California ($5.89), Hawaii ($5.52), and Alaska ($5.36).

Comments / 0

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Chemours files suit, community meeting upcoming

The Chemours chemical company blamed for polluting water supplies in southwestern Cumberland County, the Cape Fear River and points south into Wilmington today filed legal action against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its health advisory data released in late June. In June, Chemours hinted it was considering legal action...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

World Series bound: Columbus County 13U

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Columbus County 13U team is headed to Louisiana for the World Series. They were 4-0, undefeated, in state tournament hosted at TownCreek Park in Brunswick County. Some of those players return to defend their 2021 title. They are collecting funds to alleviate the costs...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lumberton, NC
Traffic
City
Lumberton, NC
State
California State
County
Robeson County, NC
State
Alaska State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
Robeson County, NC
Traffic
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
WECT

White Oak Fire Department frees tractor driver pinned by tree

WHITE OAK, N.C. (WECT) - White Oak Fire Department responded to the scene of a driver pinned by a tree Tuesday night at around 7 p.m.. The tractor driver became pinned when a nearby tree fell on top of them. First responders from multiple departments were able to stabilize the individual and airlift them for further treatment. Images of the scene were uploaded to White Oak Fire Department’s Facebook page shortly after.
WHITE OAK, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Grandmother takes on powerful contractor/developer, gets arrested

Throughout May and into June, Horry County Council Chairman candidate, Katrina Morrison saw six Little River area signs along various highways asking those in traffic to VOTE JENNA DUKES. On June 14th, Dukes beat District One Incumbent Harold Worley garnering 59% of the vote. Morrison informs MyrtleBeachSC News, that on...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Juvenile killed in jet-ski crash on Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile died after a jet-ski crash on the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday evening that also injured another person, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday near Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which responded along with the South Carolina Department […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WBTW News13

Lumberton completes nearly $2M sewer overhaul at mobile-home park

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A nearly $2 million sewer-improvement project at a mobile-home park in Lumberton has been completed, and one homeowner said the project has him feeling relieved. “I think they did a pretty good job,” John Willi McRae said. “They did each and everyone’s house, and it looks good. I don’t have any […]
LUMBERTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy#Oil Stocks
hubcityradio.com

Fayetteville, N.C. woman named in fatal crash east of Groton

GROTON, S.D.(Press Release) – A Fayetteville, N.C., woman has been identified as the person who died as a result of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, July 11, 2022, east of Groton. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Toyota Camry was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12...
GROTON, SD
WBTW News13

Missing Marlboro County man found safe

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing man last seen in Marlboro County has been found safe, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. The man was found safe with the help of a Richmond County K9 and handler and with the help of multiple agencies. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WBTW News13

North Carolina man charged with Medicaid provider fraud after allegedly claiming he gave mental health services to people in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man faces Medicaid provider fraud after claiming he gave mental health services to Florence clients, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Tommel Devon Hayes, 45, of Goldsboro, has been charged with three counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses […]
FLORENCE, SC
Sampson Independent

Spill causes sty on Sunset

Pigs and parts were strewn all over N.C. 24 in Clinton on Monday, causing an unsightly scene and significant stench that resulted in misdemeanor charges against a local truck driver. Around 11:10 a.m. Monday, Clinton Police Department officers, Clinton Public Works and Utilities crews, and the Clinton Fire Department personnel...
CLINTON, NC
The Robesonian

Despite increase in demand for gas, prices keep falling

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pump prices declined again, falling another 12 cents since last week to $4.67. The dip in the national average for a gallon of gas occurred despite a slight rise in demand, likely due to robust July 4th holiday automobile travel. AAA forecasted that 42 million people would hit the roads for the holiday weekend, a new record.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach man drowns in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of a 36-year-old Myrtle Beach man who drowned was recovered Monday in Little River, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Kevinutae Alston died from ” asphyxiation due to drowning,” Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. His body was pulled from the river at Brooksville Landing off Highway 111. […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy