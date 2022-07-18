Lumberton, Robeson County follow state, nation gas price plunge

Editor’s Notes: The Robesonian wants to know how gas prices have impacted your summer vacation plans. TAKE THE POLL

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Robeson County was selling for $4.24 on Monday, according to a Robesonian survey of local stations. That’s the lowest it’s been since mid-May.

Gasoline prices remain lower than average prices around both the state and nation, but have mimicked nationwide trends.

The highest average price of gasoline in the greater Lumberton area peaked on June 17 when drivers were paying $4.63 per gallon; since then, prices have fallen slowly to $4.24 on Monday.

“Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”

The national average for a gallon of gas fell 15 cents since last week to $4.49, according to GasBuddy report on Monday. A Monday AAA report had the average price of a gallon of gas selling for $4.52.

The steady decline is due to lower domestic demand for gasoline at the pump and a much lower global price for oil, according to information released Monday by AAA. The cost of a barrel of oil is in the mid-$90s, down from around $110 two weeks ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dropped from 9.41 million b/d to 8.06 million b/d last week, while total domestic gas stocks increased by 5.8 million bbl.

The decrease in demand and declining oil prices have helped push pump prices down. As these supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see price relief at the pump, according to AAA.

Monday’s reported decline was the fifth consecutive week that the nation’s average gas price has fallen, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week.

De Haan said that barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, the national average could fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August.”

“So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead,” De Haan said.

Oil Prices

With strong earnings announcements to start the week, crude oil prices were in rally mode, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil up $2.24 to $99.83 per barrel, still a drop from last week’s $101.39 start, according to the GasBuddy report released on Monday.

Brent crude was also moving higher in early trade, up $2.62 to $103.78 per barrel, slightly lower than last Monday’s $104.16 level. Oil prices have fallen in four of the last five weeks, pulling refined products down in the process. Oil prices continue to be pulled in different directions as views of the global economy shift as new economic data hits markets.

Last week, some initial earnings reports were mixed, sending oil lower, while Monday’s reports were more upbeat, sending oil higher, according to the Monday’s report. Additionally, Pres. Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia over the weekend doesn’t seem to have materialized in any new significant oil production announcements. China continues to see COVID-19 shutdowns as well, boosting the prospects that China could face a slowing economy or recession.

Gas price trends

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.99 per gallon, down 30 cents from last week, followed by $4.19, $4.39, $4.29, and $4.49 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. price is $4.39 per gallon, down 16 cents from last week and about 12 cents lower than the national average.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.71/gal, while the bottom 10% average $3.82/gal.

The states with the lowest average prices: South Carolina ($3.99), Texas ($4.01), and Mississippi ($4.02).

The states with the highest prices: California ($5.89), Hawaii ($5.52), and Alaska ($5.36).