ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri River Runner resumes full service

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Monday, Amtrak is increasing service...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Missouri man dies after taking social media challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A man who was hiking on an unmarked trail in southwestern South Dakota that was featured in a social media challenge died when he and another hiker ran out of water. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Maxwell Right, of...
RAPID CITY, SD
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Drought Situation Downgraded In Weekly Monitor

Missouri’s drought situation continues to get worse. The new U.S. Drought Monitor showed a much larger area of Severe Drought in Missouri and even the beginning of Extreme Drought. Extreme Drought is the third of four drought levels. Most of Missouri’s territory located south of Highway 10 have at...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, July 20th, 2022

(North Kansas City, MO) -- North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez has died after being shot at a traffic stop in Clay County. An emotional North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong spoke to the press Tuesday afternoon, repeatedly saying “it’s a tragic day.” Mayor Delong said the whole North Kansas City community stands behind their police force and that they will be there for the Vasquez family. Vasquez was fatally shot during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. The suspect turned himself in to police in Kansas City after a Blue Alert was issued.
FOX2Now

Humane Society of Missouri extends adult dog adoption special

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri extended their adoption special for adult dogs. President Kathy Warnick pointed out many families are quick to adopt young and playful puppies. However, she also explained adult dogs are often less excitable, will chew furniture less often, and come with lots of background information on their personality and needs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Kansas City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Traffic
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
FOX 2

Missouri man catches record-breaking sunfish with a bow

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Hollister, Missouri now holds the state record for catching a redear sunfish using an alternate method. The Department of Conservation says that Andrew Hunt caught the fish on June 4 using a bow from a boat on Lake Taneycomo. The fish weighed 2lbs 2 oz.
HOLLISTER, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River Runner#Amtrak
FOX 2

Two-story commercial building on fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An occupied building was on fire in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. The fire was in the 5000 block of South 38th Street at a two-story commercial building. It started at about 7 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Doctor Expects More COVID

(St. Louis) A Missouri physician says even higher cases of COVID-19 are expected by the fall. Doctor Steven Lawrence, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis, says federal regulators are working on their approach to combat COVID-19 in the upcoming respiratory virus season. He says Missouri is...
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal is home to one of the Most Romantic Places in Missouri

Love is in the air, and one website claims that America's Hometown of Hannibal, Missouri has one of the most romantic places in the Show-Me State of Missouri. According to the website bestthingsmo.com, the Garth Mansion in Hannibal is one of the 14 Most Romantic Places in the State of Missouri, ranking with things like The Raphael Hotel in KC, the Bridal Cave in Camdenton, and even the Elms Resort and Spa in Excelsior Springs. So what makes the Garth Mansion belong in that romantic class? On the site they say...
HANNIBAL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX2Now

Missouri scratcher player reveals a $1 million prize

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Someone won a million dollars after scratching a “100X The Money” ticket at a Cape Girardeau gas station. The winner says, “It was definitely a life-changing moment.”. The Missouri Lottery says that the ticket was purchased at Drury Petroleum on William Street....
themissouritimes.com

Missouri’s drought forces cattlemen to make tough decisions, Parson “ready to act if situation worsens”

Jefferson City, Mo. — Over half of the Show-Me State is showing signs of drought. According to the state drought monitor, the southern portion of the state and a swath of the middle portion have been classified as abnormally dry, or dealing with a “moderate drought”. Parts of Carter, Oregon, Ripley and Howell counties, which sit on the Missouri-Arkansas border, have been classified as dealing with severe drought.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Are there enough verified signatures for Missouri to vote on marijuana this fall?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There were broad smiles and a photo op when Legal Missouri 2022 delivered 390,00 signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State. The petition would allow voters to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older. Revenues would help fund veterans, drug addiction treatment and the public defender system. Non-violent criminal records related to marijuana would be expunged.
voiceofmuscatine.com

Southern Missouri crop conditions declining

A southwest Missouri farmer says high temperatures and a lack of rain has led to a difficult growing season. Brian Bunton farms near Lamar, about 40 miles north of Joplin. “We are seeing some pollination issues,” he said. “There were some areas fortunate enough to catch some rains where we will have above average yields, but by and large conditions are very tough.”
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy