Deadpool has made his MCU debut in an unexpected way

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadpool has finally been acknowledged as part of the MCU – at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris. Avengers Assemble: Flight Force — one of the park's latest attractions, opening to the public on July 20 — contains a nod to the raucous superhero played by Ryan...

www.digitalspy.com

TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
disneydining.com

BOLD MOVE: Effective today, Disney has a new way to profit from Johnny Depp’s talents. And they still haven’t apologized.

Beginning today, Disney has a new means of profiting off of Johnny Depp’s immense talent that has nothing to do with his persona as Captain Jack Sparrow. (Oh, and Disney still hasn’t apologized to Depp for cutting ties with him solely based on the heinous accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard, which have since been found to be complete fabrications).
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
