ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Program to provide workforce training for Tennesseans

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Up to 7,500 people will be pulled out of poverty thanks to a $25 million grant earned by the University of Memphis.

The GROWWTH proposal is a workforce readiness program designed to prepare local business and the workforce for Ford’s Blue Oval City.

“This is a testament to the ability of departments across our University and partners in our region to work together and create upward economic opportunities for West Tennessee families” said Bill Hardgrave, President at U of M.

The $25 million was awarded by the state of Tennessee.

The goal of GROWWTH is to serve 2,500 low-income households which will impact the lives of 7,500 west Tennessee residents over a three-year period.

The university will partner with other community groups to target low-income families and address labor force challenges.

U of M’s GROWWTH proposal was one of seven awarded this grant from an original pool of over 80 candidates.

Achieving GROWWTH’s goals is expected to provide economic benefit in west Tennessee of up to $850 million over 10 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Memphis schools report over 200 unfilled teaching jobs

With less than three weeks to go before students return to classrooms, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has 220 unfilled teaching positions.The number is down nearly 18% from a year earlier, according to a Tuesday news release. But it’s another sign of the persistent teacher shortages in Tennessee’s largest school district, a problem that is mirrored across the state and the country.MSCS officials attributed the decrease in teacher vacancies to a new state...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee school voucher opponents will seek another halt

Lawyers suing Tennessee over its private school voucher law say they will seek to block the program’s launch for a second time while they challenge the constitutionality of the embattled 2019 statute.Attorneys representing nine public school parents and community members in Memphis and Nashville filed papers Tuesday in Davidson County Chancery Court giving notice of their intention to seek an injunction this Friday. They asked for an expedited schedule for a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee’s ESA program to relaunch today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The website for the state’s education savings account (ESA) program is expected to relaunch today. A legal battle to stop the ESA program from being implemented in Nashville has been in the court system for two years, until last Wednesday, when the chancery court lifted the injunction on the program.
NASHVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis-Shelby County Schools welcomes retirees back to the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new state law allowing retired teachers in Tennessee to return to the classroom without losing their retirement benefits is helping to fuel a hiring boost for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS). To maximize the boost, the district is hosting open interviews for retired teachers interested in...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
actionnews5.com

New law allows retired teachers to come back to the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The new law allowing teachers to come back to work without losing their retirement benefits is showing promise of returning teachers. With the surge of labor shortages across the country there seems to be hope for teachers in Tennessee. A new law allowing retired teachers to come...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

University of Memphis’ $25M grant will benefit 21 counties in West TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis received a $25 million Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative grant from the Tennessee Department of Human Services for their proposal to enable families to achieve ambitious outcomes. The Grant for its Growing Relational and Generational Wealth for West Tennessee Households proposal was one...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#College#Tennesseans#The University Of Memphis#U Of M
actionnews5.com

New Hospitality Hub opens on Washington Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Next month the Hospitality Hub in Memphis will have a newly improved place to lend a helping hand to those in need. “Whether it’s rain, sleet, snow, or sunshine we’re outside meeting those clients,” said Bailey Amos, Guest Services Supervisor. Amos has worked...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Sobriety checkpoints scheduled in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis next week. The checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, on Whitten Road near Elmore Road and on Raleigh LaGrange Road near Sycamore View Road. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
actionnews5.com

Pastor’s passing becomes call to action to stop youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teenagers have been arrested in the murder of a Mid-South pastor. Memphis Police say Reverend Autura Eason-Williams was shot in her driveway in Whitehaven on Monday, July 18, as the teens stole her car. And MPD said a 15-year-old pulled the trigger. Hearts are broken...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mayor won’t sign off on One Beale debt deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis city council chose to guarantee 100% funding to the developers of the One Beale Project but the city’s mayor is disagreeing. “I’m not signing under the terms that they approved,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “Can’t gamble with the public’s money like that.” In its fourth phase, the project plans to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rep. Torrey Harris charged with theft, assault in Nashville, records show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WREG)— TN Rep. Torrey Harris (D-Memphis) was charged for stealing property from his ex-boyfriend on July 15, according to records from Metro Nashville Police. Documents obtained by WREG show Representative Harris went to his former boyfriend’s apartment to talk about their relationship and wouldn’t let him leave. The complainant told police he noticed […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Long lines continue to clog county clerk’s office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People were lined up around the corner on Wednesday in front of the County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza waiting for tags and other services. Residents braved the heat outside the office as COVID protocols are still in effect. With limited or no seating available, the clerk’s office is limited to standing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy