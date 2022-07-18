Lil Uzi Vert reveals new they/them pronouns

Following International Non-Binary People’s Day last week, Lil Uzi Vert has changed their pronouns to they/them.

Born Symere Bysil Woods , the performer updated their Instagram bio with the gender-neutral pronouns on Sunday (July 17). The 26-year-old rapper has yet to address the change publicly, other than updating their social media profile. Other artists who have announced they’ve adopted they/them pronouns in recent years include Halsey , Demi Lovato , Tash Sultana, Princess Nokia , Sam Smith , Kehlani , and more.

Recently, Lil Uzi announced their forthcoming Red & White EP and surprised fans with a new track titled “Space Cadet.” “I am a Space cadet the geek that real,” Uzi tweeted over the weekend.

An exact release date for Uzi’s upcoming EP has not been confirmed.

