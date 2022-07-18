ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doris Emma (Raab) Gartner, 87

Cover picture for the articleDoris Emma (Raab) Gartner, of Effingham, IL, passed away at home on Saturday July 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born in Carlinville, Illinois, on November 26, 1934, the daughter of Earl and Agnes (Johnson) Raab. She graduated from Carlinville High School in 1952. Doris married...

