Doris Emma (Raab) Gartner, 87

Pixie Beth Mahaney, age 66, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:08 AM – Thursday, May 19, 2022, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. A celebration of life for Pixie Mahaney will be held Saturday, July 23, at the KC Hall in Newton. It will begin at 5:00PM with entertainment beginning around 6PM. Entertainment will be provided by our good friends “Quarter Annie” & “Sunset Scene”. This event will be open for anybody who wants to come celebrate the life of the woman who was always the life of the party. Casual attire is welcomed. If you are not able to attend, please feel free to use this page as a place to share photos and memories you may have with Pixie. We hope to see you all soon. -Dale, Clay, Farrah & familyhttps://www.facebook.com/events/2350732078398754.

NEWTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO