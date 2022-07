Two Crossville residents have turned themselves in on White County warrants. On Saturday July 16th, at around 5 PM, 51 year old Teresa Rae Melton of 315 Allen Street, walked into the lobby of the Carmi Police Department to turn herself in on a warrant for deceptive practice. Melton paid a $250 bond and was released.

