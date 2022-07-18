WSU Pullman names acting police chief as employee misconduct investigation underway

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) has named sergeant Dawn Daniels as the acting chief of police for the Pullman campus. In a press release, WSU said its conducted formal investigations into...
The largest local Washington law enforcement agencies reported a decline in criminal activity in 2021. The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs have released their 2021 crime report. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office saw a 27% drop in crime last year. The largest declines were assaults, car thefts, and...
(Kennewick, WA) -- Washington State University-Pullman says they temporarily reassigned the duties of a university police officer and members of the Washington State University-Pullman Police command staff. This after allegations of employee misconduct on the force triggered an investigation. The university says they've named Victoria Murray, executive director for finance and administration, as Acting Associate Vice President for Public Safety, Murray will be responsible for providing overall management of WSU’s public safety functions. WSU Police Sgt. Dawn Daniels has been appointed acting chief of police for the department. Daniels will be leading the day‑to‑day operations of the department in the role of acting chief. Both appointments were made official Friday. The University is not commenting on what the allegations are, except to say the investigation is ongoing, and they expect to release more information in the coming weeks, as the inquiry progresses.
CLARKSTON - On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 6:08 p.m., the Clarkston Police Department arrested 36-year-old Trevor J. Lunney in Clarkston on felony charges related to alleged threats he made about mass murder and "shooting up" an elementary school in Asotin County. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained...
A north Idaho court has levied $1200 in court costs to a cattle rancher who pleaded guilty to charges of animal abuse. It’s a lenient sentence if you consider the punishment in Oregon or Washington. Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports. (Runtime 1:23) Ninety-eight of Doug Towles’ cows were found dead...
CLARKSTON, Wash. - Asotin County Fire District #1 (ACFD) was dispatched to "explosions" and a house fire on Crestview drive in Clarkston on Wednesday. When they arrived on scene, they found a home engulfed in flames and a grass fire threatening another home and several outbuildings. According to ACFD, one...
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 has reopened between Spangle and Rosalia. The road was closed from Bradshaw Road to the town of Plaza for a semi-truck crash. Washington State Patrol Trooper D. Power said a person in a silver car ran a stop sign on Bradshaw and clipped the front of a semi-truck. The semi veered left and crashed into...
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Comp would like contact ref a company back east repeatedly mailing her about an unpaid toll she has for using a toll bridge. Comp has never been to the city or used a toll bridge. She has attempted to speak with them and clear it up, but they are persistent and rude demanding payment. They've sent her vehicle information, it's a similar make and model, but the plate is not an N.
MOSCOW - Citing a staffing shortage as a result of COVID-19, the Moscow Recycling Center has announced they will be closed to the public from Friday, July 22 through Tuesday, July 26, 2022. During this time, there will be no public access to the recycling drop-off or yard waste drop-off...
On July 18th, Lewiston City Council Member Luke Blount announced his resignation from the Council. He then publicly shared his letter of resignation on his facebook page. Blount said “This has been a really hard decision for me, but my wife and I have talked about it and I have decided to step down from the Council. This was a very hard decision to make, but it is a necessary thing at this time in our lives.”
PULLMAN - Pullman Regional Hospital has opened a second Summit Therapy location, with the newest physical therapy practice located at 405 Stadium Way in Pullman. Pullman Regional Hospital will host grand opening activities on Wednesday, July 27 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Members of the community are invited to attend an open house, which begins at 4:00 p.m., at the new facility.
LEWISTON, Idaho — Evacuations have been lifted in the areas surrounding the Express Fire burning near Lewiston. The Clearwater River Casino, residential area and RV park were all evacuated early Monday morning, but people in those areas can now return. A Nez Perce Tribe spokesman says some outbuildings have burned, but no homes were lost and no injuries have been...
The City of Pullman’s new hearing examiner voiced concerns with a proposed rock pit after listening to an appeal of the city’s environmental approval of the project. Local developer Steve Mader wants to operate a rock pit near the Military Hill neighborhood to supply material for a development that he wants to build nearby. Mader says the local pit would keep him from having to haul rock through the neighborhood.
LEWISTON — The Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston was evacuated because of an active wildfire north of the casino, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management's Facebook page. The fire, which started burning late Sunday night and continued into Monday morning, was still active as of about 6 a.m....
The City of Moscow’s Volunteer Fire Department responded to two structure fires at the same time Tuesday afternoon. The first call was at 3:50 for an outside fire that was spreading to an apartment building on Jefferson Street. A minute later volunteers were called to the University Inn Best Western for a kitchen fire.
MOSCOW, Idaho – The oldest continuous college basketball rivalry in the country is coming to an end. Washington State and Idaho have played each other at least once a season since 1906, 277 games over 116 years, with the Cougars holding a 167-110 advantage in the series. WSU, however, has declined numerous overtures from the Vandals to continue the series, and no game between the two will be played this season.
LEWISTON - On Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at approximately 7:40 p.m., the Idaho State Police and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle crash on Tammany Creek Road at River Rock Drive in Nez Perce County. According to the ISP, a 2009 BMW sedan was traveling eastbound...
LEWISTON, Idaho — Evacuation orders have now been lifted from a wildfire burning near Lewiston. The Express fire started overnight in the hills North of Highway 95 above the Clearwater River. It has since burned about 2,000 acres. At one point, the Clearwater River Casino and Express Gas Station...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Vertical Quick Launch at the Hagadone Marine Group is now offering valet parking for boats on Lake Coeur d'Alene. The $15 million facility is the region's first and only dry stack facility in Idaho. It holds about 360 boats within a five-story warehouse. Cally King, the director of marketing for the Hagadone Marine Group, said the service is part of a membership.
LEWISTON, Idaho – Wildfires are a terrifying sight to see, and Nez Perce County homeowner Joy Nye came close to losing her home Sunday night. The Express Fire started around 11 p.m. just east of Lewiston along the Clearwater River and Highway 95. Authorities evacuated people from the Clearwater River Casino, a nearby gas station and RV park, as well as homes.
Comments / 0