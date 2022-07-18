ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, GA

Lynda Bingham appointed as Carroll County Clerk

By Press Release
thecitymenus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carroll County Board of Commissioners Office is proud to welcome Lynda Bingham to our team as the new County Clerk. Mrs. Bingham is a life-long resident of Carroll County and lives with her husband and three children in the Fairfield community....

thecitymenus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Georgia Sun

The Cobb County elections office is moving

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration office is moving to a new location next week. The Elections and Registration office will be closed from Wednesday, July 27 through Friday, July 29 to move to its new location around the corner from the Big Chicken. Effective Monday, Aug. 1,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WABE

Audit of DeKalb County Schools reveals million-dollar questions

Two years ago, the DeKalb County School District was in serious trouble. A state audit revealed material weaknesses in the district’s internal financial controls, and the bond credit rating company Moody’s was preparing to downgrade the district’s credit rating over late financial filings. Current Chief Financial Officer...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Carroll County, GA
Government
Carroll County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
thecitymenus.com

LaGrange Curbside Recycling Service Discontinued August 1st

Beginning August 1st, the City of LaGrange will discontinue its curbside recycling service. Blue recycling cans will be picked up by the Sanitation Department on August 1st to be reused for garbage service. Customers wishing to continue recycling plastic, aluminum, and paper goods can drop them off Monday through Friday...
LAGRANGE, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Fulton County COVID-19 Update: It’s Back and It’s Bad

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention lists Fulton community level as high. The latest updates on the impact of COVID-19 in Fulton County place the community level as high according the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Fulton County has moved into this territory after the spread of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 throughout the County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Robin Lake in Callaway Gardens temporarily closed to public

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Robin Lake - located at Callaway Gardens - is temporarily closed. At this time, swimming and other water activities are not available. Land activities at our east, west, and north beaches remain open to guests. The decision to close the lake to swimming and other...
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lagrange College#Professionalism#Carroll County Clerk
cobbcountycourier.com

What makes the Cobb elementary school logo resemble the Nazi eagle?

[This is a From the Editor opinion article by Larry Felton Johnson, the Editor and Publisher of the Cobb County Courier]. Eagle icons are not uncommon. The eagle is on the historic coat-of-arms of many European nations, and the eagle is also the U.S. national symbol. The depression-era Works Progress Administration (WPA) used a stylized eagle as its logo.
COBB COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Fulton probe heats up; Abrams clears stance on defunding police; Pain of inflation

Kurt Young, @kurtbyoung, Political science professor & department chair, Clark Atlanta University. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, Political reporter & columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rene Alegria, CEO, Mundo Hispanico. The breakdown:. 1. 14th District race continues fundraising. Incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has raised more than $10 million dollars and spent $7.9...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Police: Elderly man cuts relative with kitchen knife in domestic incident

New development on Blanche Road up for Planning and Zoning approval in Cedartown →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
CEDARTOWN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
thecitymenus.com

Business After Hours Hosted by Dreamscapes Outdoor Living and Play

Business After Hours, a program from the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, is Carroll County’s premier networking event for business professionals. The event is held at a different Chamber member business each month and provides the perfect opportunity for members to mingle and build relationships in an informal, relaxed business setting. Dreamscapes Outdoor Living and Play will host the July 28 Business After Hours from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

Heaven’s Food Gates Open Up at Adamson Square in Carrollton

With over seven years of catering experience, Carrollton’s own LaToya Gamble tells us it was time for a change. Her new restaurant, Heaven in Your Home-Home Cooking, will soon open at 106 Adamson Square Suite B in downtown Carrollton. The menu will probably change daily, she tells us, with hours of operation Tuesday through Friday for lunch from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and breakfast only on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
CARROLLTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5 In RE: for Adoption of: Kaden Jamal Elder, a minor child NOTICE OF PUBLICATION To: Corey Sanchez Walker The Petition for the adoption of a minor child was filed in this Court on February 18, 2022, by the Petitioner, alleging that the current whereabouts of the biological father are unknown and asking the Court to terminate the parental rights and obligations of the father with respect to the minor child. You are hereby commanded to and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Tiffany R. Lunn-White, Petitioner's Attorney, whose address is 110 Habersham Drive, Suite 106, Fayetteville, GA 30214, within thirty (30) days from the date of this publication your objections or response to the Petitioner's Petition for the adoption of minor child. This the 6th day of May 2022. Respectfully Submitted, LUNN LAW LLC -s- Taffany R. Lunn-White, Esq. Georgia Bar No: 142367 110 Habersham Drive Suite 106 Fayetteville, GA 30214 901-76085 7/17 24 31 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Construction on Two Local Chick-fil-A’s Moo..ving Along

“Eat mor chikin” fans in Carrollton and Senioa can rejoice as construction is moo..ving right along on the Chick-fil-A projects in those cities. In Senoia, construction has finally commenced on the restaurant at 800 Wells Street in front of the Senoia Village Shopping Center. We first reported that the restaurant chain was coming to the home of The Walking Dead back in April. A quick trip to Senoia by The City Menus staff this week found that framing is up and construction is well underway. No word, however, on when construction will be completed for the restaurant to open.
CARROLLTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy