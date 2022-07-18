ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Pa. man charged in teen’s 1975 cold case killing after coffee cup DNA match

By George Stockburger
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24B6im_0gjneid500
David Sinopoli (Photo courtesy of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged in the 1975 cold case killing of a 19-year-old woman after DNA on a discarded coffee cup appeared to match DNA left on the victim’s clothing.

Criminal homicide charges were filed against 68-year-old David Sinopoli, of Lancaster, in the murder of Lindy Sue Biechler, of Manor Township, Pennsylvania. Lancaster County Det. Christopher Erb and Manor Township Police Department Det. Sgt. Tricia Mazur filed the charges.

Sinopoli was arrested without incident at his home around 7 a.m. Sunday. He was arraigned and remanded to Lancaster County Prison without bail on charges of first-degree felony criminal homicide.

“Lindy Sue Biechler was 19 when her life was brutally taken away from her 46 years ago in the sanctity of her own home,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said. “This arrest marks the beginning of the criminal process in Lancaster County’s oldest cold case homicide and we hope that it brings some sense of relief to the victim’s loved ones and to community members who for the last 46 years had no answers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWCAu_0gjneid500
(Photo courtesy of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office)

Biechler’s body was discovered around 8:46 p.m. on the evening of Dec. 5, 1975, by her aunt and uncle.

Investigators observed blood on the outside of the front door as well as on the wall on the entranceway and several patches of blood on the carpet of Beichler’s home. Biechler had returned home from the grocery store between 6:45 p.m. and 7:05 p.m., and grocery bags from John Herr’s market sat on the dining room table.

Investigators found Biechler lying on her back with a knife sticking out of her neck. The knife, which had a tea towel wrapped around the wooden handle, matched the knives stored in Biechler’s knife block in her kitchen. Investigators also noted signs of a struggle inside the apartment.

Biechler had 19 stab wounds to her neck, chest, upper abdomen and back. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled the cause of death as massive bleeding due to multiple stab wounds and the manner of death as a homicide.

Detectives from Manor Township Police Department, with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police, conducted an in-depth investigation into the homicide and followed multiple leads over the years clearing dozens of people. The investigation spanned decades with evidence being sent to multiple laboratories as well as interviews of multiple subjects.

“I want to thank members of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Sgt. Mazur for their hard work and persistence in pursuing justice in this case,” said Chief Todd Graeff, of the Manor Township Police Department. “Additionally, I thank all the Officers, Detectives, Troopers, and forensics personnel that have worked on this case over the past 46 years. Their hard work through the years has paid off and hopefully, this arrest brings some relief to Lindy Sue Biechler’s family and the public.”

In 1997, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office submitted evidence from the crime scene for DNA analysis. As a result, a male DNA profile was obtained from the right-side area of Biechler’s underwear and was determined to contain semen. In 2000, this DNA profile was submitted to CODIS, a nationwide database that contains DNA profiles of individuals convicted of certain crimes.

In January 2019, with the agreement of the Manor Township Police Department, the case was taken on by Lancaster County District Attorney’s Cold Case Unit. In June 2019, the unit enlisted the help of Parabon NanoLabs to analyze DNA in the case. In September 2019, investigators released composites, also called phenotypes, provided by Parabon based on DNA evidence left at the crime scene. These composites revealed characteristics of the suspect, including skin tone, eye color, and hair color.

Parabon’s genetic genealogy research ultimately identified Sinopoli through his Italian ancestry as a possible person of interest.

On Feb. 11, 2022, investigators surreptitiously obtained DNA from Sinopoli from a coffee cup he had used and thrown into a trash can at the Philadelphia International Airport. The coffee cup was submitted to DNA Labs International for testing and in April 2022, it was determined that the DNA on the coffee cup contained a mixture of DNA with one male contributor.

The electronic data files from DNA Labs International were then forwarded to Cybergenetics, a Pittsburgh laboratory that specializes in separating DNA mixtures. Cybergenetics’ computer analysis concluded that the DNA on Sinopoli’s coffee cup and DNA identified in the semen on Biechler’s underwear were a possible match.

Detectives then consulted with a blood spatter expert to determine if any blood left behind on Biechler’s clothing would be consistent with having been left behind by the suspect. The expert identified two blood spots on the exposed part of the victim’s pantyhose, which were also sent to DNA Labs. In June 2022, the blood drops were determined to be consistent with the DNA profile obtained from Biechler’s underwear.

“There has been a never-ending pursuit of justice in this case that has led us to identifying and arresting Sinopoli,” Adams said. “Lindy Sue Biechler was on the minds of many throughout the years. Certainly, law enforcement never forgot about Lindy Sue, and this arrest marks the first step to obtaining justice for her and holding her killer responsible.”

Anyone with information on this case or who had familiarity with David Sinopoli during the December 1975 timeframe is asked to contact Lancaster County Det. Christopher Erb at 717-299-8100.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Suspect Charged With Selling Fatal Batch of Heroin to Student

>Suspect Charged With Selling Fatal Batch of Heroin to Student. (Lancaster, PA) -- A Lancaster man has been charged with selling a fatal batch of heroin to a Stevens College student who died last August. On Monday, Pennsylvania State Police charged 31-year-old Richard M. Quinn with involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death. Jeffrey C. Schlegel was 30-years-old when he was found dead in a dorm bathroom from a drug overdose. During their investigation, troopers found packets of heroin labeled "Nyquil" in Schlegel's shorts.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Police: Man assaults Turkey Hill clerk during robbery in Lancaster County

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man assaulted a clerk during a robbery at a Turkey Hill in Lancaster County, according to police. Police said the clerk called them around 4:25 a.m. Thursday to report that a masked man had come into the store on Rothsville Road in Ephrata Township and demanded money. The man assaulted the clerk before taking off, police said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Ephrata police investigate Turkey Hill robbery, assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department continues to investigate a reported robbery and assault at Turkey Hill on Rothsville Road. According to the report, the police department received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk around 4:25 a.m. on July 21. The clerk said a male entered the store wearing a mask. […]
EPHRATA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man sentenced for pharmacy robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Kenrick Groover-Floyd of Harrisburg was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for his role in a 2019 pharmacy robbery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. According to the United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Kenrick...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police: York man stalked woman's home despite PFA order

YORK, Pa. — A York man has been charged with stalking and loitering around a woman's home in the city last month, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. Matthew Torres, 34, of the 700 block of Haines Road, is charged with two misdemeanors relating to an alleged incident on June 1, according to York City Police.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

York Police investigating Brewers Outlet robbery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Police are asking for the community’s help finding a robbery suspect. York Police say on July 15 a suspect demanded an undisclosed amount of cash at the Brewers Outlet on the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street. The suspect fled the store and their whereabouts are unknown at this time.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Database#Genetic Genealogy#Dna Profile#Dna Test#Violent Crime
PennLive.com

Coroner called to overnight Harrisburg crash

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office responded to an early Thursday crash at a Harrisburg city intersection, dispatch said. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at 17th and Regina streets, according to Dauphin County dispatchers. Dispatchers said no one was transported from the scene with injuries. WGAL reported the crash...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to crash in Dauphin Co. with rolled vehicle

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Just around 2:30 a.m., a vehicle crash was reported on N 17th St. and Regina St. in Harrisburg. Reporter Megan Magensky with CBS 21 News was on scene and says the coroner was also at the scene. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles which...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

2 men injured Tuesday in central Pa. shooting

A 45-year-old and 52-year-old man were injured in a Tuesday evening shooting in York, city police said. Shots were fired around 8:08 p.m. on the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue, according to police. Both men are expected to survive, police said. The 45-year-old is receiving treatment at a local...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Police trying to identify hit-and-run driver

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Susquehanna Township Police Department in Dauphin County is investigating a hit-and-run incident. The incident occurred on July 1 in the 2300 block of Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township. A male was seen driving a red Chevy pick-up truck when he struck another car. The...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hazmat crash in Lancaster cleared; traffic resumes

(WHTM) – Lancaster Police were at the scene of a hazmat situation involving a tractor-trailer leaking battery acid Thursday afternoon. According to the police department’s official Twitter, the situation has since been resolved and cleared. Police say the crash was at the King and Broad intersection and asked...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating shots fired in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County 911 dispatchers confirmed that there were gunshots fired near 17th and Derry Streets in Harrisburg at approximately 10 p.m. on July 20. It is unclear at this time if there are any victims, injuries, or suspects. This is a developing story. Stay up...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

York County police officer saves baby in cardiac arrest

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Valley police officers answer hundreds of calls every day. A veteran officer in Penn Township, York County, recently got a call he'll never forget, and it was a matter of life and death. Officer Michael Smith and baby Carson will forever share a special...
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Teen To Be Tried As An Adult In Stabbing Death Of Wheelchair-Bound Sister

>Teen To Be Tried As An Adult In Stabbing Death Of Wheelchair-Bound Sister. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A judge has ruled that a Lancaster County 16-year-old who is accused of killing her sister will be tried as an adult. Judge David Workman said in giving his ruling Monday that the juvenile system would only be able to treat Claire Miller until she is 21 and that's why he agreed with prosecutors to keep her case in the adult system. Manheim Township police say Claire Miller, who is 16 now, admitted to the stabbing death of her wheelchair-bound sister Helen in their home last year. The defense countered that Claire suffered a psychotic break.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vehicles involved in fatal crash in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was killed in an early morning crash in Harrisburg on Thursday. A pickup truck and SUV collided at the intersection of 17th and Regina streets around 2:30 a.m. "The initial investigation indicates that the one vehicle was traveling north on 17th Street, while the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy